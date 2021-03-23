“May dat dat?” – “Dat may dat!” – “Dat dat dat may.” This is how the common Rhinelander would probably react to the latest Twitter faux pas of the Thuringian Prime Minister Bodo Ramelow, which should mean: Somehow stupid, but somehow also no matter.

Not so long ago, Bodo Ramelow had already excelled as a digital faux pas when he announced in a rustic clubhouse talk with a mere 1000 listeners that he was playing “Candy Crush” on the mobile phone during the Corona crisis meetings – who has never been in Endless -Conferences checked on your smartphone, throw the first candy! Incidentally, a subsequent request for clarification: Which “Candy Crush” exactly? “Classic”? “Soda”? “Jelly”? What level are you, Mr. Ramelow? And which candy would you most like to snack on, would it be real? Nevertheless, and this must be credited to the confectioner sorter, he apologized afterwards for calling the Chancellor “Merkelchen”.

Ramelow now packaged his criticism of the current Corona resolutions in a tweet on Monday evening, which reads as follows: “ÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄ

ÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄ

ÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄ

ÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄ

ÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄ

ÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄ

ÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄ “(sic!) As a general person and non-political person, you couldn’t ask for more, especially since he was probably playing“ Candy Crush ”at the same time. But seriously aside: That was probably meant only half seriously by Bodo Ramelow. He was referring to the accidentally tweeted “Ä” of his Saxony-Anhalt counterpart Rainer Haseloff. The accidental Ä got 15,000 likes.

Unfortunately, Ramelow misjudges the seriousness of the situation: that most Germans, who are not exactly known for their humorous nature, are free of fun after a year of permanent lockdown including changes in nuances, vaccination disasters and general political failure. Ramelow made it to 14,400 likes (and counting!) Anyway, at least! The Ramelow / Haseloff phenomenon in social media is otherwise simply the expression of the general boomer upswing on dying platforms. Twitter, what was that? Instagram, the oldie platform? Facebook, never heard of it? We can take a look at the family group on Whatsapp right away.

Ramelow isn’t the first politician to blow off steam on Twitter anyway. Above all, it is comparatively harmless and people-friendly. Just think of Saskia Esken’s suggestion that members of the Bundestag financed taxpayers, slipped mice by slipped right-wing populists or “covfeve” (no idea who tweeted that, was there something?).

A Prime Minister on Twitter, that’s about as popular on the coolness scale as the dog profile on Instagram that the dog parents look after, and parents on social media, that’s actually a belated warning shot for the boys: finally take their cell phones away from them ! Even better: Internet ban after 10 p.m. Generation Alpha probably doesn’t even have Tiktok to itself anymore. The only app that Ramelow doesn’t even want to hang out on: Clubhouse.