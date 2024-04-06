“One of the greatest exponents of culture”, says Lula; creator of “Menino Maluquinho” died at age 91 in Rio de Janeiro

Politicians mourned the death of the designer and writer Ziraldo Alves Pinto this Saturday afternoon (April 6, 2024). He died at age 91. The creator of “Crazy boy” I was at home, South Zone of Rio de Janeiro, around 3pm.

A ABI (Brazilian Press Association) he said that Ziraldo's body will be laid to rest at 10am on Sunday (Apr 7, 2024) on the 11th floor of the association's headquarters, at Rua Araújo Porto Alegre, 71, in the center of Rio de Janeiro. The cause of death has not yet been released. The cartoonist's profile on Instagram published only one illustration of the artist in the form of an angel.

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) lamented. “One of the greatest exponents of culture, the press, children’s literature and the country’s imagination”wrote the president on the social network X (formerly Twitter).

Read other tributes from politicians:

Margareth Menezes, Minister of Culture:

Paulo Pimenta (PT-RS), minister of Secom:

Guilherme Boulos (Psol-SP), federal deputy and candidate for Mayor of São Paulo:

Ciro Gomes (PDT-CE), former presidential candidate:

ZIRALDO

He was born on October 24, 1932 in Caratinga (MG). He was the oldest of 7 children. His name is a combination of his parents' (Zizinha and Geraldo). He has 3 children, Daniela Thomaz, Antônio Pinto and Fabrízia Pinto. He has a law degree from UFMG (Federal University of Minas Gerais), but it was in journalism that he stood out.

He began his career in 1950, at the magazine Once upon a time…. He also has stints in magaziness The Cicada It is The Cruise and by Brazilian newspaper. He is one of the founders of Quibbler, vehicle that emerged during the military dictatorship and subverted all the rules and precepts of traditional journalism.

In addition to his most famous character, the “Crazy boy”launched in 1980, Ziraldo is also the creator of “Pererê Gang”, the first comic book in the country, inspired by Brazilian folklore. It circulated from 1960 to 1964.