Lula asks for a minute of silence during the event; Eduardo Paes, from Rio, says the case is “sad and shocking”

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), governors and other politicians lamented the crash of a VoePass plane (formerly Passaredo) with 62 people on board (4 crew members and 58 passengers) this Friday (9.Aug.2024) in Vinhedo, in the interior of São Paulo.

Lula interrupted his speech during the launch ceremony of the Tamandaré frigate, in Itajaí (SC), to ask for 1 minute of silence in respect for the victims.

Very sad news. All my solidarity to the families and friends of the victims. pic.twitter.com/eb47itDbe8 — Lula (@LulaOficial) August 9, 2024

The governors of Sao Paulo, Tarcisio de Freitas (Republicans), and of the Paraná, Ratinho Junior (PSD), left for their states to provide assistance. The two governors were in the interior of Espírito Santo for the 11th edition of Cosud (Consortium of the States of the South and Southeast), held in the Pedra Azul region. The event was scheduled to end on Saturday (August 10, 2024), but was closed in solidarity with the victims of the plane crash.

“I’m going there now. The idea is to set up a crisis cabinet. This crisis cabinet will be made up of the federal government, the state government and the Brazilian Air Force. So we are mobilizing civil defense. I should go straight from here to Campinas 1st. From Campinas I’ll go to Valinhos, so I’ll go there and, after that, we’ll continue taking the necessary measures.”, said Tarcisio.

“It’s a sad day. Every plane crash is a fatality that shocks everyone, because it’s not something that is normal. So, we are very sad. I spoke to some fellow members of parliament who represent Cascaval, and there is a commotion in the city.”said Ratinho Jr. “It is now a time of mourning due to this tragedy”he added.

The mayor of Rio, Eduardo Paes (PSD-RJ), defined the scene of the plane crash as “sad and shocking”. He also expressed his solidarity with the families of the victims. “May God comfort your hearts.”he said.

The governor of Rio Grande do Sul, Eduardo Leite (PSDB), declared that the case is a tragedy that saddens everyone. “Air disasters are not part of the routine of Brazilians and losing so many lives in this way is very shocking. I express my solidarity with the families of the victims, praying to God to give them comfort in this difficult time.”

The governor of Santa Catarina, Jorginho Mello (PL), expressed his solidarity with the victims’ families.