Politicians and authorities published messages on social media mourning the death of Pelé, aged 82, this Thursday (29.Dec.2022). The cause of death was multiple organ failure due to progression of colon cancer.

The President of the Senate, Senator Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), said that the former player was a majesty on the field and “raised the name of Brazil wherever he went”. The future Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, he wrote on his Twitter profile: “Colossal Pele, thank you”.

Pelé had been hospitalized at the Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein, in São Paulo, since November 29. He was admitted to reassess the chemotherapy treatment of a colon tumor diagnosed in September 2021, but new tests identified a respiratory infection in the former player.

Born on October 23, 1940 in Três Corações, in the interior of Minas Gerais, Edson Arantes do Nascimento scored 1,282 goals in 1,366 matches, between official and friendly matches. He has also left his mark in film and music, with several artistic productions.

