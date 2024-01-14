Rains have already left at least 10 people dead; Mayor Eduardo Paes decreed a state of emergency in the city

Politicians lamented the deaths caused by the strong storm that hit Rio de Janeiro during Saturday night (13 January 2024) and this Sunday morning (14 January). The rains have already left at least 10 people dead, two women and eight men, according to the Fire Department.

The mayor of Rio de Janeiro, Eduardo Paes (PSD-RJ), declared an emergency situation in the municipality due to the impacts and damage from the rains.

Images on social media shared by residents show the damage caused by the storm. The main affected areas are concentrated in the north of the capital of Rio de Janeiro, including the neighborhoods of Anchieta and Pavuna. Belford Roxo and Duque de Caxias, in the metropolitan region of Rio de Janeiro, also recorded high water levels in the city's streets.

Watch (2min32s):

Read the publications:

