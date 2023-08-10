Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso says he will meet with security and justice bodies to ensure that “the full weight of the law” falls on the culprits

International leaders mourned the assassination of Ecuadorian presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio, 59. He was shot dead on Wednesday (9.Aug.2023), during a political event in the country’s capital, Quito. At least seven other people were injured in the attack.

Among those who demonstrated was the president of Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso. At the twitterif you said “indignant” with what happened. He reported that security and justice bodies would meet to ensure that “full weight of the law” falls on the culprits.

Read other statements: