Lula stated that he will go to the place; Alckmin says the government ordered the Disaster Support Group to be sent to the affected places

Politicians took to social media this Sunday (19.Feb.2023) to mourn the deaths and damage caused by the heavy rains that hit the north coast of the State of São Paulo. So far, 26 victims have been confirmed by the Civil Defense.

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) announced that he will go to São Paulo to see the damage caused by the floods. “Tomorrow I will go to São Paulo to visit the region and follow the efforts to face this tragedy”, said the PT.

Here is Lula’s post:

The Vice President of the Republic, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), expressed solidarity with those affected.

According to him, the federal government is monitoring the situation and has determined the displacement of GADE (Grupo de Apoio a Desastres) to the affected cities.

the minister of Institutional Relations, Alexandre Padilhastated that he will be part of Lula’s entourage that will assess the damage caused by the storms in São Sebastião and in other cities on the north coast of São Paulo.

Here’s another post on the subject: