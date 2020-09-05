Can the traffic light coalition in Rhineland-Palatinate continue after the state elections? It depends on two women: Daniela Schmitt and Anne Spiegel.

MAINZ taz | At the end of August, the Rhineland-Palatinate Prime Minister Malu Dreyer, 59, reaffirmed her claim to leadership. Whether the Social Democrat can continue to govern together with the FDP and the Greens at the head of a traffic light coalition after the state elections in March depends to a large extent on the success and decisions of two lesser-known cabinet colleagues: the Greens Integration Minister Anne Spiegel and the FDP Economic State Secretary Daniela Schmitt.

Spiegel, 39, is nominated as the top candidate for the Greens. Schmitt, 48, is to run for the state parliament in first place on the FDP state list. Both have to deliver on March 14th.

The change of the FDP state chairman and Minister of Economics Volker Wissing to federal politics also forces the FDP candidate to get off to a quick start from the second row. The most important task of Daniela Schmitt in the corona crisis was, as State Secretary for Economic Affairs, to maintain connections to industry, craft and associations. They had to coordinate and optimize aid concepts from the state government. It wasn’t a headline job.

Since August 19th everything has changed. According to the will of the FDP state executive, Schmitt should close the gap left by her head of department. She only found out about the planned castling hours beforehand, she says, but is “basically confident”. She now has to answer media inquiries almost every day. For four and a half years, she worked in the background as head of the authorities. Now she should lead her party in a successful election campaign. She calls her new job “sporty”.

Wissing does not want to give up his ministerial office before the state elections; he also remains a member of the state parliament. The traffic light coalition governs with a one-vote majority. He must not be missing in votes. How can he at the same time ensure a sharper profile of the federal party as General Secretary from September?

“That also gives us a good boost,” says Schmitt. “Anyone who knows him and me knows that we are ready to work 24 hours a day, 7 days a week,” she affirms and praises the good cooperation. In the logic of a business economist, she calculates that a change at the top of the ministry in September would have made no sense for the “extremely short remaining time” of the legislative period “in relation to the benefit”.

Others see it differently. The FDP district chairman in the Donnersbergkreis, Christian Ritzmann, has called for Wissing’s resignation. But Schmitt waves it away. “The election campaign and panel discussions are not about titles and business cards, but about topics and good arguments,” she says. As if under a magnifying glass, the corona crisis showed a need for action, for example in the digitization of the economy and the education system. The state government has set strong accents and needs to improve. When expanding the broadband network, promoting start-ups and hidden champions.

The FDP was able to enforce the “master bonus”. Those who pass the master craftsman’s examination in Rhineland-Palatinate receive a bonus of 1,000 euros; those who then go into business or take over a company receive an additional 2,500 euros.

Schmitt doesn’t sound like a change in mood

“That was a start, a signal,” says the Liberal, who is committed to promoting vocational and academic education on an equal footing. “The federal state got through the crisis very responsibly and well,” she says. In dialogue with those affected, hygiene and protection plans were drawn up. All industries have been “brought to the table”.

She attested this dialogue-oriented style to the Prime Minister. Controversies were carried out “in the background”. All three partners would have “indulged each other”. The division of departments, which was tailored to the core competencies of the parties, certainly also contributed to the constructive cooperation. The FDP is responsible for the economy, agriculture and justice, the Greens for the environment, integration and family policy. The balance of the FDP front woman does not sound like a change in mood. But she smiles away when asked about preferences and coalition variants.

That’s what the green top candidate Anne Spiegel thinks. The 39-year-old political scientist is running for the fourth time for the state parliament. In 2006 she had to see how the Greens failed at the five percent hurdle. Five years ago it was just enough with 5.3 percent.

Spiegel itself was able to collect almost twice as many first votes in its Speyer constituency. As a spokesperson for integration policy, she had previously been able to distinguish herself and moved up to the cabinet after the election. The state delegates’ conference elected her the top candidate with 95 percent of the vote, an unusual signal for her party. The Greens want to be in double digits in March, so the self-confident announcement.

Stayed on course

Her topics are: equality, a liberal immigration policy, but also climate protection and the energy transition. As a member of the Federal Council, Spiegel was involved in the initiative that ultimately achieved the breakthrough in marriage for everyone.

Refugee policy became the greatest challenge of her first term of office, especially after a young asylum seeker from Afghanistan stabbed his ex-girlfriend in Kandel, Palatinate. People were carted off in buses to create a mood during demonstrations. At a citizens’ meeting in Speyer, in addition to real dismay, she also felt the organized hatred.

She got through this crisis and all hostility and stayed on course. In July, she personally took the time to meet FFF activists in front of her ministry, who first went on a hunger strike to protest the conditions in Greek refugee camps and then made a pilgrimage to Mainz.

She calls the refusal of Federal Interior Minister Horst Seehofer to allow more children and sick people to enter the camps “cynical”. In an initial reception facility in Trier, she met refugees from Afghanistan, for whom her descriptions of the untenable conditions were “extremely depressing”. Instead of 250 people as it is now, Germany could easily take in 5,000 children and sick people. “We have the capacities, we have the seats,” she says.

Far away from Klöckner

She recommended that the FFF activists pay a visit to the Federal Minister of the Interior in Berlin, says Spiegel der taz. In her first term of office, the minister emphasized against racism and against violence against women and children. The funds for the women’s shelters in the country have been substantially increased, and the psychological care of affected children has been improved. A central reporting point for misanthropic, racist and anti-Semitic incidents in Rhineland-Palatinate will soon begin its work.

As the mother of two daycare and two elementary school children, Spiegel has also experienced what parents had to do in the corona crisis. Her husband, a language teacher from Scotland, has her back as a househusband, she says. Nevertheless, the challenges are enormous. With a supplementary budget, the traffic light government has at least created additional teaching positions and will invest millions in laptops for students and teachers.

The green top candidate has ambitious goals for the next legislative period: The output from wind energy is to be doubled in Rhineland-Palatinate, that from photovoltaics is to be tripled. Solar roofs are to be mandatory for new buildings, and areas for ecological agriculture and organic viticulture are to continue to grow strongly.

Especially when it comes to agriculture and energy, her positions are “far removed” from those of the CDU state chairwoman Julia Klöckner, the Greens admits when asked. Her militant cabinet colleague and party friend Ulrike Höfken is even one of the most prominent critics of the incumbent Federal Minister of Agriculture.

Nevertheless, the Greens in Rhineland-Palatinate do not rule out any constellation. You confidently fight for your own good result, says Spiegel. If you ask her FDP colleague Schmitt whether the CDU top candidate Christian Baldauf even has a chance to become Prime Minister, she says: “That is what the voters decide.” a continuation of the traffic light does not speak for a change. If only Jamaica, Black-Green or a grand coalition are mathematically possible in Mainz, things will be exciting.