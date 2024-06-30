The Lula government estimates that the traditional event with the Caprichoso and Garantido bulls will generate R$146 million.

Ministers and federal deputies attended the 57th edition of the Parintins Festival, in Amazonas. The event that celebrates the Caprichoso (blue) and Garantido (red) bumbás began on Friday (June 28, 2024) and ends this Sunday (June 30), on Tupinambarana Island.

The government’s estimate is that the festival move R$ 146 million and generate 2,400 direct jobs. The federal government allocated R$ 12 million to the festival. For the Minister of Tourism, Celso Sabinomoney helps keep Brazilian culture alive: “Cultural demonstrations like this are an emblem of everything our country and the world needs.”

On his social media profiles, Sabino published images at the festival and said it is always “exciting” seeing Amazonian culture and tradition being celebrated in such a “grandiose”. In April, the minister had shared the tone “Incomparable Love” who wrote to Caprichoso with the federal deputy Saullo Vianna (União Brasil-AM) and Patrick Araújo.

The Minister of Development and Social Welfare, Wellington Diasalso showed up to the event: “I was delighted to discover the beauty of the festival, which presents a living and powerful Amazon”.

See photos of politicians at the Parintins Festival: