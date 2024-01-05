Home page politics

From: Julian Baumann

Press Split

Christian Lindner, Robert Habeck and Olaf Scholz. © Michele Tantussi

Most Germans will have to pay significantly higher taxes in 2024. A left-wing politician is therefore shooting against the government.

more on the subject Stuttgart politician shoots at traffic lights because of party of the “super rich”.

Stuttgart – The federal government is in austerity mode after last year's budget dilemma. At BW24 read now, what a left-wing politician from Baden-Württemberg is accusing the federal government of and what demands the IW is making on the traffic lights.

Since citizens' money was significantly increased at the beginning of the year, contrary to the demands of opposition leader Friedrich Merz (CDU), higher taxes are apparently intended to plug the budget hole. According to calculations by the German Economic Institute (IW), low and average earners in particular will have to pay significantly more taxes this year, which a left-wing politician from Baden-Württemberg sharply criticized on X (formerly Twitter).