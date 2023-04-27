After the video published by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador in which he reappeared after announcing that he contracted covid-19, and in which he assured that he was well despite the contagion, politicians They reacted to the post.

Both members of his cabinet and opposition politicians, They sent messages to the president, wishing him a speedy recovery.

Among the first to send a message to the president was Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard, who shared López Obrador’s publication, assuring that it was “very good news to see AMLO well”, to whom he wished encouragement and hugs.

The Head of Government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum, also said she was pleased to see the president well, assuring that “we have a lot of presidents and that lies do what the wind does to Juárez. See you soon, dear president.” He said in reference to those who said that AMLO was in worse health than they said.

One of the members of his cabinet, Rosa Icela Rodríguez, from the Secretariat for Citizen Security and Protection (SSPC), assured that she was happy to hear the president’s words “so good and good.”

“His strength, spirit and security move me, like most Mexicans,” said the official.

Another of them was the Secretary of the Interior, Adán Augusto López, who was more critical of those who exaggerated the president’s discomfort.

“We repeated it for days and they did not want to listen: some have rotten souls and lost their principles,” he wrote.

He pointed to the “avalanche of lies” and later said that the government’s fight is for life, and the “president is our example.”

Even former members of his cabinet came out to celebrate AMLO’s message, such as the former Secretary of Economy.

“Good, good and, as always, teaching us. Congratulations!” Clouthier wrote, referring to the president’s message in which he began to talk about historical figures from Mexico.

But not only members of his team or people close to him sent him a message, since the national president of Acción Nacional, Marko Cortés, also celebrated AMLO’s video.

“I wish him a speedy recovery and reinstatement to his activities because the country’s challenges are very big and require a healthy and strong president,” wrote the PAN member.