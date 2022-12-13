Opposition politicians criticized on social networks the violent acts carried out in the center of Brasília on the night of Monday (12.Dec.2022). they called it “terrorism” and blamed the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) by “war scenario”.

They also demanded accountability for the episode. The acts of vandalism ended without arrests and left several damages in the central area of ​​the federal capital. Protesters burned cars and buses, vandalized a police station and tried to invade the headquarters of the PF (Federal Police).

the elected senator Wellington Dias (PT-PI) stated this Tuesday (1st.Nov.2022) that the acts “shall be strictly punished according to the law”. Said that the Brazilian wants “go back to living their lives in harmony and rebuild Brazil”.

The president of the PT, Gleisi Hoffmannstated that Bolsonaro is “accomplice” of the acts. The petista criticized the absence of arrests and mentioned the camps that ask for federal intervention in front of barracks since the 2nd round. Without presenting evidence, he said that Bolsonaro “house involved”.

the federal deputy Alexandre Padilha (PT), quoted for the minister of political articulation, stated that the elected president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), is out of danger and charged “an investigation immediately” of depredations.

Earlier, senator-elect Flavio Dino (PSB-MA), who will be Minister of Justice in Lula’s government, had stated that the acts of vandalism did not threaten the PT member at any time. 🇧🇷President Lula is in absolute safety and will remain so until the moment of his inauguration and, therefore, until the full exercise of his functions”Dino said.

After the turmoil in front of the PF, the demonstrators threatened to go to the hotel where Lula is staying, near the Esplanada dos Ministérios. The building was surrounded by the Military Police. Around 50 agents made a right around the hotel. On normal days, there are only one or two vehicles.

Here are other comments on the subject:

Simone Tebet (MDB-MS), senator and former presidential candidate:

Acts in Brasilia

O Power360 identified at least 7 points of vandalism in the vicinity of the PF headquarters.

– section of the W5 North, in front of a Civil Police station; two – Shopping ID parking lot;

– land used as a parking lot behind the B Hotel and Mercure hotels; 4 – Brasília Shopping parking lot;

– parking in front of the new headquarters of the Federal Police; 6 – parking in front of the Garvey Hotel;

See photos and videos recorded by the photojournalist of the Power360Sergio Lima:

Watch (3min7s):



Sérgio Lima/Poder360 – 12.Dec.2022 PMDF shock troops (Patamo) form a barrier against demonstrations



Sérgio Lima/Poder360 – 12.Dec.2022 Burning cars near stores



Sérgio Lima/Poder360 – 12.Dec.2022 Protesters set car on fire



Sérgio Lima/Poder360 – 12.Dec.2022 A policeman holds a gun during a demonstration by people demanding the freedom of Serere Xavante



Sérgio Lima/Poder360 – 12.Dec.2022 Bus is set on fire in front of the 5th Police Station of Brasilia



Sérgio Lima/Poder360 – 12.Dec.2022 In the background, a burning car



Sérgio Lima/Poder360 – 12.Dec.2022 Car catches fire in front of Brasília Shopping



Sérgio Lima/Poder360 – 12.Dec.2022 Burning vehicle inside gas station



Sérgio Lima/Poder360 – 12.Dec.2022 Car on fire inside a gas station in Brasilia



Sérgio Lima/Poder360 – 12.Dec.2022 Car is set on fire in Brasilia



Sérgio Lima/Poder360 – 12.Dec.2022 Gas station after being abandoned by acts of vandalism



Sérgio Lima/Poder360 – 12.Dec.2022 Car completely on fire in Brasilia



Sérgio Lima/Poder360 – 12.Dec.2022 Man films car on fire in the center of the federal capital



Sérgio Lima/Poder360 – 12.Dec.2022 People inside Brasília Shopping during violent acts in Brasília



Sérgio Lima/Poder360 – 12.Dec.2022 DF police mobilize to contain demonstrations



Sérgio Lima/Poder360 – 12.Dec.2022 PM-DF cavalry makes barrier during demonstrations in Brasilia



Sérgio Lima/Poder360 – 12.Dec.2022 Riot police in a vehicle during protests in Brasilia



Sérgio Lima/Poder360 – 12.Dec.2022 Federal police sweep near the PF building



Sérgio Lima/Poder360 – 12.Dec.2022 Protesters sitting next to the PF building and with a police barrier