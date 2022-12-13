Lula’s allies, such as Wellington Dias, Gleisi Hoffmann and Alexandre Padilha, demanded “strict” punishment
Opposition politicians criticized on social networks the violent acts carried out in the center of Brasília on the night of Monday (12.Dec.2022). they called it “terrorism” and blamed the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) by “war scenario”.
They also demanded accountability for the episode. The acts of vandalism ended without arrests and left several damages in the central area of the federal capital. Protesters burned cars and buses, vandalized a police station and tried to invade the headquarters of the PF (Federal Police).
the elected senator Wellington Dias (PT-PI) stated this Tuesday (1st.Nov.2022) that the acts “shall be strictly punished according to the law”. Said that the Brazilian wants “go back to living their lives in harmony and rebuild Brazil”.
The president of the PT, Gleisi Hoffmannstated that Bolsonaro is “accomplice” of the acts. The petista criticized the absence of arrests and mentioned the camps that ask for federal intervention in front of barracks since the 2nd round. Without presenting evidence, he said that Bolsonaro “house involved”.
the federal deputy Alexandre Padilha (PT), quoted for the minister of political articulation, stated that the elected president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), is out of danger and charged “an investigation immediately” of depredations.
Earlier, senator-elect Flavio Dino (PSB-MA), who will be Minister of Justice in Lula’s government, had stated that the acts of vandalism did not threaten the PT member at any time. 🇧🇷President Lula is in absolute safety and will remain so until the moment of his inauguration and, therefore, until the full exercise of his functions”Dino said.
After the turmoil in front of the PF, the demonstrators threatened to go to the hotel where Lula is staying, near the Esplanada dos Ministérios. The building was surrounded by the Military Police. Around 50 agents made a right around the hotel. On normal days, there are only one or two vehicles.
Here are other comments on the subject:
- Simone Tebet (MDB-MS), senator and former presidential candidate:
Acts in Brasilia
O Power360 identified at least 7 points of vandalism in the vicinity of the PF headquarters.
- 1 – section of the W5 North, in front of a Civil Police station;
- two – Shopping ID parking lot;
- 3 – land used as a parking lot behind the B Hotel and Mercure hotels;
- 4 – Brasília Shopping parking lot;
- 5 – parking in front of the new headquarters of the Federal Police;
- 6 – parking in front of the Garvey Hotel;
- 7 – parking lot behind the new headquarters of the Federal Police.
See photos and videos recorded by the photojournalist of the Power360Sergio Lima:
Watch (3min7s):
#Politicians #criticize #violent #acts #call #accountability
Leave a Reply