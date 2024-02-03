NSC party leader Pieter Omtzigt believes that BBB leader Caroline van der Plas should distance herself from “veiled threats”, such as Mark van den Oever, leader of the farmers' movement Farmers Defense Force, made on Friday to outgoing agriculture minister Piet Adema (Christian Union). and Member of Parliament Harm Holman (NSC). That set Omtzigt Saturday morning on X. “Veiled threats are not OK. You simply distance yourself from @lientje1967,” says Omtzigt.

Van der Plas wanted Friday evening at Op1 do not distance themselves from statements made by Van den Oever. In response to the fierce farmers' protests in recent days, he had said that Adema and Holman would be “the center of attention”. When asked, Van der Plas wanted to talk about the problems farmers face, but she did not think it was necessary to condemn Van den Oever's threatening language: “Yes, then we will talk about that again,” she said in the program.

More criticism

Omtzigt is not alone in his sharp words against Van der Plas. VVD leader Dilan Yesilgöz also distanced himself from both Farmers Defense Force and BBB: “Farmers are helped if their concerns are taken seriously. Endangering people, destroying things, blocking roads and veiled threats from FDF can never be justified or dismissed. Never. That doesn't help anyone. The police and the judiciary are ready,” the outgoing Minister of Justice said on X.

Other politicians also got involved in the issue. GroenLinks-PvdA MP Jesse Klaver was critical: “You always condemn intimidation and threats. Always. That's a baseline.” MP Eline Vedder of the CDA stated: “You really don't do this. Don't threaten, and don't wave it away either.” D66 leader Rob Jetten called it “weak” that Van der Plas does not condemn the intimidation and fierce protest actions of farmers, blocking highways. According to Volt leader Laurens Dassen, Van der Plas' response was “hopeless and dangerous”.

Farmers blocked roads in several places in the country on Friday and Saturday. During Saturday morning, the activists left the A67 highway under Eindhoven, which had been occupied for forty hours. The farmers wanted to express their support for their Belgian colleagues in this way.