The office of the Supreme Court minister was reportedly unhappy with Interpol’s attitude in the case involving Allan dos Santos

New messages from the office of Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF (Supreme Federal Court), demonstrated the office’s discontent with the attitude of Interpol (acronym in English for the International Criminal Police Organization) in the case involving Allan dos Santos, a journalist, blogger and digital influencer who sympathizes with Jair Bolsonaro (PL). The conversation, released this Saturday (18.Aug.2024) by S. Paulo Newspaperprovoked a reaction from right-wing politicians.

On his X profile (ex-Twitter), the former president himself criticized the content of the dialogue between two judges instructing the magistrate: one from the Supreme Court, Airton Vieira, and another from the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), Marco Antônio Vargas. “Pure democracy juice, respect for the law, due process and everything you see everywhere that would not make Venezuela or Nicaragua jealous”wrote Bolsonaro.

The judges were unhappy with Interpol’s delay in issuing a red notice against Santos – a request for police authorities to locate and arrest a person while they await extradition, surrender or similar legal action.

At one point, Vargas classified it as “bullshit” the attitudes of the US and Interpol. “Absolutely. That’s why that idiot Allan dos Santos feels free to do what he does.”said Vieira. “It makes you want to send some thugs to grab this guy by force and put him on a Brazilian plane,” declared Vargas.

The federal deputy Nikolas Ferreira (PL-MG) criticized the speech: “It’s not about elections, much less democracy, but rather using a court as an instrument of political persecution”.

The federal deputy also Marcel van Hattem (Novo-RS) demanded action from the President of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-RO): “They really are henchmen! New information has just come out in Folha de S.Paulo about the abuses and illegalities committed by the auxiliary judges –HECKERS!– of Alexandre de Moraes”he stated.

According to the report, the messages are from November 2022. At the time, Allan dos Santos was filmed demonstrating against STF ministers who were participating in an event in New York (USA). “Ask Airton to speak to the PF [Polícia Federal] about the red alert”, wrote Vargas.

READ THE MESSAGES FROM THE MORAES OFFICE

In the November 2022 conversation, Vieira spoke, in audio, about the inclusion of Allan dos Santos’ name in Interpol’s Red Notice.

“The issue of the red alert is a long story, but in short it is as follows: the request for the red alert was made over a year ago, but it [o pedido] is in Lyon [França]which is the headquarters of Interpol. And the people there have not responded yet, they simply refused to put it in and the repeated requests made by Interpol here in Brazil have been of no use.”, he declared.

According to Vieira, the Interpol office in France hinted “that the issue could have a political bias“. He said: “We are asking, but they didn’t do it. This is why Allan dos Santos has not been arrested until now.”.

“Interpol’s main office in Lyon has not put his name on the red alert. The US has not responded to the extradition request, which has already been made, based on the fact that he has been placed in preventive detention. This is the situation:”, declared Vieira.

Marco Antônio Vargas said he wouldn’t even go “respond to the minister” on the issue involving Interpol, as Moraes “You must know this story well”.

Vieira then declared: “Yes, you know the story in detail. You are not satisfied, and rightly so. But we can do nothing about this Interpol issue, just as we can about the extradition issue. We did everything we could do, we followed all the procedures. But Interpol in Lyon shelved the request for a red notice and the US has not resolved the extradition issue. It is difficult.””.

In another message, Vargas classified it as “bullshit” the attitudes of the US and Interpol.

“Of course. That’s why this idiot Allan dos Santos feels free to do what he does.”, said Vieira.

“It makes you want to send some thugs to grab this guy by force and put him on a Brazilian plane.”, said Vargas.

Vieira once again criticized the US. In an audio recording, he stated: “If they [norte-americanos] If they want to send you away because they don’t like your eyes, they’ll come up with some excuse and put you on the first plane back and deport you, extradite you, kick you in the ass, whatever you want to call it, but they do whatever they want with whoever they want. Otherwise, there’s no government in the world that can determine what they have to do.”.

He continued: “They have their time, their interests, that’s the whole problem, that’s the issue.”. And he added: “If Allan dos Santos is important to us, he is of zero importance to them. So they are not going to buy a headache with the Brazilian government, even though the Brazilian government is of a different orientation. Maybe starting January 1st [de 2023, com a posse de Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT)] things change, I don’t know”.

Wanted by SheetAlexandre de Moraes’ office said that “all procedures were official, regular and are duly documented in the inquiries and investigations underway at the STF, with full participation from the Attorney General’s Office”.

In March of this year, US authorities announced that they would partially proceed with the extradition request. Members of the US government requested more information about the crimes Allan is being investigated for.

In a document to the Ministry of Justice, US authorities say “to understand” the importance of the topic and commit to analyzing it quickly after sending the materials.

