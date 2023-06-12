Opposition politicians to the government of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) criticized the 27th LGBT+ Pride Parade held this Sunday (11.jun.2023) in São Paulo. The authorities protested against the presence of children at the event.

the federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP) shared a photo of a child with a banner written “trans kids exist”. The 3rd son of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said that “The The left tries to push its agenda precisely in childhood so that the damage introduced is difficult to reverse”. Eduardo also stated that in the future parents may lose authority over their own children.

The poster was paraded in the “Crianças Trans Importam” block during the LGBT+ Pride Parade. The children of the commission at the front of the block held a banner with the words: “Trans children and adolescents exist”from the My Trans Child NGO.

Alternate State Rep. Amanda Vettorazzo (Union Brazil-SP) shared a video of the moment and asked “What is the nature of these people with children?”. Finally, he wrote: “I do not think it is right. And you?”.

The Federal Deputy of the PL of Minas Gerais Nikolas Ferreira also commented on the case. The congressman from Minas Gerais questioned why the LGBTQIA+ community wants to “both the audience of children” and said “The next step is just around the corner”.

In your official twitter profileNikolas shared two other posts about LGBT+ Pride Parade. In the 1st, a video of a man dancing on a cross, in reference to the crucifixion of Jesus. In the 2nd, a child with the LGBT flag talking to 2 men dressed in bondage, practice of sexual fetish.

O Power360 found that the child’s image is not from this year’s event. The image has been shared by Facebook users since 2018 and it is not possible to say that the fact was in Brazil, since profiles from other countries have published the photo.

Politicians labeled the act “sexualization” and pedophilia. Read the comments on the subject:

Now on Avenida Paulista. Signs of trans kids exist, dads with decked out kids and drag queen boys: this is Gay Parade. This is pedophilia, STILL, in disguise. The woke agenda MUST be criminalized. pic.twitter.com/RivsT3MqUo — Ben Pontes (@BenPontesMBL) June 11, 2023

Unlike the opposition, government supporters were present at the event and showed support for the demonstration. O official government profile said that President Lula’s administration celebrates diversity. In addition, he reaffirmed his commitment “with equality and respect for all people. The LGBTQIA+ community exists, it is important and deserves to be valued in all its diversity”.

