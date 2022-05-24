Opponents assess on Twitter that change has no practical effect; government appointed Caio Paes de Andrade to the state-owned

Opposition politicians criticized this Tuesday (May 24, 2022), on Twitter, the government’s decision Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to change Petrobras’ command again. The current special secretary of the Ministry of Economy, Caio Paes de Andradewas invited to replace José Mauro Coelho, in the presidency of the state-owned company since April 14.

Petrobras’ Board of Directors still needs to approve the appointment of Guedes’ special secretary. Paes de Andrade will be the 4th president of the state-owned company in the Bolsonaro government, if confirmed.

The PT national president, Gleisi Hoffmannsaid in twitter that Bolsonaro “change Petrobras command like you change clothes” and prepares for privatization.

“Bolsonaro changes command of Petrobras like you change clothes. In fact, it is leaving Minas e Energia and the state company with Guedes to prepare privatization. Meanwhile he tries to deceive the people. If you have the power to fire you, you have the power to change the pricing policy. That simple”wrote.

The federal deputy from Minas Gerais and Avante’s pre-candidate for the presidency, André Janones, he said that the change of command at Petrobras was carried out “several times” and “it did not generate any change”. “It’s time to change his boss!”he added.

the senator Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL) mocked the exchange: “A magician is being sought for the 5th president of Petrobras who can convince Brazil that Bolsonaro does not lie, does not want to coup and is not to blame for the prices of gasoline, diesel and gas”.

Calheiros took advantage of the topic to criticize the mayor again, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), your opponent in Alagoas. “Interested people send their résumés, but the queue moves, it’s a rotating job. Pistolão do Lira testifies against”, declared in the twitter.

Novo’s pre-candidate for the presidency, Felipe D’Ávilathe senators Randolfe Rodrigues (AP-Net), Humberto Costa (PT-PE) and the deputies Marcelo Freixo (PSB-RJ), Ivan Valente (Psol-SP) and Joyce Hasselmann (PSDB-SP) also talked about the subject on the networks. Like them, several politicians have posts about the change at Petrobras.

