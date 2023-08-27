First lady turns 57 this Sunday; ministers and authorities wished happiness

Politicians and authorities posted tributes to the first lady, Janja Lula da Silva, on social media. Born in 1966 in the municipality of União da Vitória, in Paraná, Janja is turning 57 this Sunday (27.Aug.2023).

The first lady is in São Tomé and Príncipe, in Africa, where she is accompanying the president’s trip Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) across the continent. The couple returns to Brazil this Sunday night. Arrival in Brasilia is scheduled for 18:15. There is no official party date.

President Lula shared a video of a capoeira group singing happy birthday to Janja during the couple’s arrival in São Tomé and Príncipe. The PT candidate wished his wife many years of life, health and happiness. “Happy birthday to my love”, he wrote.

Watch (50s):

The Minister of Racial Equality, Anielle Franco, published a photo with the sociologist on her social networks and highlighted that she will spend her birthday traveling. “Another birthday you celebrate on the plane, but we know it could only be like this, because you are tireless”he wrote.

The Minister of Sports, Ana Moser, he said that Janja is a woman “strong and combative” and wished her health, strength, and light. “You are a fundamental part of the transformation that is taking place in Brazil”, published.

Here are other publications: