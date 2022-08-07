Politicians paid tribute on social media to singer Caetano Veloso, who turns 80 this Sunday (7.Aug.2020). The artist will celebrate the date with a live accompanied by his sons Moreno, Zeca and Tom, and his sister Maria Bethânia.

the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) said that Caetano “continues to resist setbacks” from Brazil. “A reference in Brazilian music, he continues to make art resistance against the setbacks that the country is experiencing. It is an honor to walk by your side for a happier Brazil”, published the PT.

Caetano has already stated that he is with Lula in the race for the Presidency of the Republic. In an interview with the program Live Wheelgives TV Culturasaid: “I’m already with Lula, in a way, because things are set up. My heart is with Lula and with Ciro”.

The PDT presidential candidate, Ciro Gomesalso took to social media to wish the singer congratulations. “You are unique! What a privilege of mine to be your fan and friend.”, posted the pedestrian.

Former Sao Paulo mayor Fernando Haddad (EN) thanked to Caetano “for his fight for Brazil and for culture”.

Democracy manifesto

Caetano is among the signatories of the “Letter to Brazilians and Brazilians in Defense of the Democratic Rule of Law”manifesto organized by the USP Law School (University of São Paulo).

Open to the public, the manifesto has over 765,000 signatures. not enough to quote Jair Bolsonaro, but it is seen as a veiled criticism of the Chief Executive. Bankers, businessmen, artists, lawyers, members of the judiciary and the Public Ministry adhered to the document. read here full text (2 MB).