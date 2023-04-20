Politicians and authorities commented on social media on the clash between Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP) and deputy Dionilso Marcon (PT-RS) this Wednesday (19.Apr.2023).

Former President’s Son Jair Bolsonaro (PL) cursed and tried to attack Dionilson after the PT member said, during a meeting of the Labor Commission of the Chamber of Deputies, that the stab wound suffered by his father was false.

the senator great malta (PL) expressed solidarity with Eduardo Bolsonaro and came out in defense of Jair Bolsonaro. “Count on my support always! In defense of my brother and friend @jairbolsonaro, who suffered a real assassination attempt in a public square”it says.

the federal deputy Guilherme Boulos (Psol) mocked the situation by saying that Eduardo would be “stressed because dad’s jail is approaching”.

Jair Renan Bolsonaro also spoke out and said he would do the same to defend his father.

