For Moro, Brazilian politics loses with the decision of the TSE; Gleisi recalls Lava Jato PowerPoint

Authorities used their Twitter profiles to comment on the unanimous decision of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) to revoke the candidacy registration of Deputy Deltan Dallagnol (Podemos-PR), on the night of this Tuesday (May 16, 2023).

The appeal was filed by the Brasil da Esperança federation (PT-PC do B-PV) in Paraná and by the PMN (National Mobilization Party), but reached the Supreme Electoral Court. The parties questioned the congressman’s clean record, as he responds to administrative processes.

The president of the PT, Gleisi Hoffmann (PT-PR), recalled the Lava Jato PowerPoint that Dallagnol, former coordinator of the extinct Lava Jato de Curitiba, used to place the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) as a central figure in a corruption scheme. “Now Deltan Dallagnol has a power point to call his own! Impeached!”said the deputy your twitter profile.

Already the senator Sergio Moro (União Brasil-PR) said he had received information about the deputies’ mandate being withdrawn with sadness.

In a post, the former judge of Operation Lava Jato stated that Brazilian politics loses with the TSE decision: “I am appalled to see outside Parliament an honest voice in politics that has always been in search of improvements for the Brazilian people”.

Read publications from other authorities: