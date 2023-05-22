Government ministers and congressmen condemn aggression and ask for commitment against racism

Politicians reacted this Sunday (May 21, 2023) to the case of soccer player Vinícius Júnior, Vini Jr., a victim of racism in Spain. During a La Liga game, the 1st division of the Spanish football league, the Real Madrid athlete was called a “monkey” by the Valencia fans at the Mestalla stadium, in Valencia, Spain. It is possible to hear the word “mono” (monkey, in Spanish) in videos that circulate on social networks.

Ministers and members of the government condemned the aggression against the player and asked for a commitment to build an anti-racist society. In addition to allies of the Executive, senator Flávio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ) stated that aggression is “inadmissible”.

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), who was in Japan for the G7 meeting, sympathized with the player. He said that “it is not fair that a poor boy, who has won in life, is offended in every stadium he plays”. He also demanded that European countries and football entities take action around the problem.

Read comments from government ministers:

Read more:

Read the reactions of other politicians: