Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/12/2023 – 21:10

The attempted assault on federal deputy Tabata Amaral (PSB), which left the parliamentarian and pre-candidate for Mayor of São Paulo injured, sparked debate among politicians on social media. Allies of former president Jair Bolsonaro mocked the episode and were responded to by both Tabata and other parliamentarians. On her networks, Tabata published a video showing her lip and hand cut and the car window shattered in the attempt to steal her cell phone. She and an advisor were leaving a party event at the Bakers Union, on Rua Major Diogo, in the Bela Vista region when the crime occurred.

Also a pre-candidate in São Paulo, federal deputy Ricardo Salles (PL) was one of the first to take the case to the political arena. “It’s interesting to see leftist candidates complaining about robberies in SP… They are the ones who have always defended criminals and cursed the police. Do the L now, stop pretending and don’t get bored”, he tweeted on the social network X, the former Twitter.

Tabata herself responded: “It’s regrettable that a ‘politician’ would turn yet another case of violence in the city into an ideological debate. How embarrassing”.

Senator Alessandro Vieira (MDB-SE) also criticized Salles in the publication. “Stupid post! Regardless of ideology, ignoring or politicizing urban violence in São Paulo or any Brazilian capital is irresponsible. SP and RJ are governed by the right. BA and CE on the left. Violence remains a serious problem throughout Brazil,” he commented.

Advisor and lawyer to former president Jair Bolsonaro, Fabio Wajngarten, listed as a possible vice-president on a ticket in São Paulo, also went online to comment on the case. “Has (Guilherme) Boulos already commented on the occurrence of Tabata or has the HD stopped?” The PSOL deputy, who had not yet spoken, published a message of solidarity with his fellow parliamentarian. “The city of São Paulo is experiencing a critical moment, with a lack of command and complete chaos in public security,” wrote Boulos, who is also a pre-candidate for mayor.

Secretary of State for Women’s Policies in the Tarcísio government, Sonaira Fernandes, also commented on the case in an ironic tone. “Tabata was certainly the victim of a “petty crime” committed by a victim of capitalist society, who only stole to have a beer. Tabata will certainly offer solidarity to the robber, and as a sign of his empathy he will not seek out the brutal police. SORRY!”, she said.

The attempted robbery of a Globo reporter in Paulista was also on the agenda

On Friday, the attempted robbery of a Globo reporter while going live from Avenida Paulista also mobilized candidates for Mayor of São Paulo, including Tabata herself. Some took the opportunity to criticize Mayor Ricardo Nunes (MDB), a candidate for re-election.

“The reflection of the insecurity that has taken over the streets of SP; reporter Juliane Massaoka suffered an attempted robbery, on Avenida Paulista, during her live appearance on the program ‘Encontro’. Absurd,” Tabata said at the time.

Federal deputy Guilherme Boulos (PSOL), also a pre-candidate, said: “A city without command or control. São Paulo is abandoned!”

Federal deputy Kim Kataguiri (União Brasil), who also intends to run, stated that “it is absurd that the center of São Paulo is left to criminals in this way”.

City Hall reacted by stating that issues related to public security should be addressed to the Public Security Secretariat of the State of São Paulo (SSP), which did not respond at the time. The Constitution gives States the responsibility to care for the area. In the case of SP, the Metropolitan Civil Guard also has the task of contributing to security.