Arthur do Val was impeached after saying that refugees “are easy because they are poor”; he will be ineligible for 8 years

The approval of the cancellation of the mandate of the former deputy Arthur do Val (Union Brazil), known as “Mom I Said”, reverberated in the political sphere this Tuesday (May 17, 2022). The Alesp (Legislative Assembly of São Paulo) unanimously approved the cassation process validated by the Ethics Council of the body on April 12.

The process was opened after the deputy had leaked audio saying that the country’s women “are easy because they are poor”. Do Val had already resigned from his post in April. Now, the cassation imposes the loss of political rights and ineligibility for 8 years, according to the Clean Record Law.

PT president, deputy Gleisi Hoffmann (PR), celebrated Alesp’s decision and said he hoped that “Brazilian legislatures begin to act against misogyny and machismo, starting with the Chamber of Deputies”.

The senator and pre-candidate for the Presidency of the Republic by the MDB, Simone Tebet, said that Arthur do Val was punished for his “irresponsibility and disrespect for Ukrainian women at a time of fragility and vulnerability in the midst of war”.

Here are other posts on the subject:

the case

On a trip to Ukraine to follow the war with Russia, the São Paulo state deputy recorded audios saying that Ukrainian women “they are easy because they are poor”. At another time, he calls “gods” women in a queue of refugees from the conflict and says that “take no one” because I didn’t have time.

“It’s clueless, man, it’s unbelievable, it’s a real mess. If you wait in line for the best nightclub in Brazil, at the best time of year, you won’t get to the feet of the refugee line here. I’m bad, I’m sad because it’s unbelievable”, declared Arthur do Val.

