Laws with rights and duties of professionals were instituted on October 28, 1939, during the government of Getúlio Vargas

Government and opposition politicians used their social media profiles to celebrate Public Servants Day this Saturday (October 28, 2023). The date was created during the government of former president Getúlio Vargas due to the promulgation of laws, on October 28, 1939, which determined the rights and duties of these professionals.

The attorney general of the Union Jorge Messias declared that he has “proud to belong to a government that recognizes the importance of public service and has always sought to value it”. He also said that employees “help to build a fairer Brazil, helping to promote Health, Education, Justice, Public Security”in addition to other services that improve the lives of Brazilian citizens.

The Minister of Integration and Regional Development, Waldez Góessaid in his profile on X (ex-Twitter) who feels “very comfortable to celebrate this date” since public servants “They were always treated with priority and respect” in the ministry and when he was governor of Amapá.

Carlos LupiMinister of Social Security, thanked to employees “who support the functioning of the Brazilian State every day” and stated that this Saturday (Oct 28) “it’s a day to honor” the professional. And he also stated that “without public servants there is no State”.

To the employees who support the functioning of the Brazilian State every day, my most sincere thanks and congratulations. Today is the day to honor public servants. pic.twitter.com/zn3KRz9el8

— Carlos Lupi 🇧🇷🌹 (@CarlosLupiPDT) October 28, 2023

Read other demonstrations about Public Servants Day: