Geraldo Alckmin, Rui Costa, Jair Bolsonaro and Silvio Costa Filho are among those who paid tribute

Father’s Day is celebrated this Sunday (August 11, 2024). Ministers, governors, deputies and senators used their social media profiles to celebrate the date.

The Vice President Geraldo Alckmin (PSB) published a photo alongside his wife, Lu Alckmin, and his children Sophia Alckmin, Thomaz Alckmin and Geraldo Alckmin Jr. Thomaz Alckmin died in 2015 in a helicopter crash in Carapicuíba, in Greater São Paulo.

“Happy Father’s Day! Congratulations to all fathers and father figures, on this day that reminds us of the most rewarding work there can be in our lives.”wrote the vice president on your X profile.

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) did not comment on the date on his social media profiles. In June, the Chief Executive said that he lives more alone with the First Lady, Janja Lula da Silvaon weekends than with his late wife, Marisa Letícia (1950-2017). The PT member said that their marital life was different during his first two terms, as his children went to Brasília more often. He did not explain why the visits became less frequent.

Read what other politicians and authorities have published about the date:

– My good father left us early, leaving behind many memories and, above all, teachings. Always very strict and hard-working, he never let his children lack anything. – Hug your “Old Ones” tightly every day, because many only discover how much they are missed when they are gone. – In… pic.twitter.com/NsxfY480yn — Jair M. Bolsonaro (@jairbolsonaro) August 11, 2024

Waldez GoesMinister of Integration and Regional Development:

Today is the day to honor those who are our guides and protectors. Thank God, I am lucky to have had a wonderful father like Mr. Clovis and to be the father of five children who fill me with pride. Happy Father’s Day to all the dads in Brazil! pic.twitter.com/35N8rB3K8h — Rui Costa (@costa_rui) August 11, 2024

Silvio, we invaded your social media to pay tribute to the loving father and exemplary son that you are. Happy Father’s Day and enjoy this day with the ones you love so much! ❤️ We also wish a happy Father’s Day to all who fulfill this special mission. 👏💙… pic.twitter.com/tdNRHow6UI — Silvio Costa Filho (@Silvio_CFilho) August 11, 2024

Marcio Macedohead of the General Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic:

On this Father’s Day, I want to honor all the men who dedicate their lives to providing a dignified future for their children. Alongside mothers, you are the pillars that support our families, never forget that. I remember my own father fondly. If we had… pic.twitter.com/YHxoBx9yDs — Jorginho Mello (@jorginhomello) August 11, 2024