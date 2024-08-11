Geraldo Alckmin, Rui Costa, Jair Bolsonaro and Silvio Costa Filho are among those who paid tribute
Father’s Day is celebrated this Sunday (August 11, 2024). Ministers, governors, deputies and senators used their social media profiles to celebrate the date.
The Vice President Geraldo Alckmin (PSB) published a photo alongside his wife, Lu Alckmin, and his children Sophia Alckmin, Thomaz Alckmin and Geraldo Alckmin Jr. Thomaz Alckmin died in 2015 in a helicopter crash in Carapicuíba, in Greater São Paulo.
“Happy Father’s Day! Congratulations to all fathers and father figures, on this day that reminds us of the most rewarding work there can be in our lives.”wrote the vice president on your X profile.
The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) did not comment on the date on his social media profiles. In June, the Chief Executive said that he lives more alone with the First Lady, Janja Lula da Silvaon weekends than with his late wife, Marisa Letícia (1950-2017). The PT member said that their marital life was different during his first two terms, as his children went to Brasília more often. He did not explain why the visits became less frequent.
Read what other politicians and authorities have published about the date:
– My good father left us early, leaving behind many memories and, above all, teachings. Always very strict and hard-working, he never let his children lack anything.
– Hug your “Old Ones” tightly every day, because many only discover how much they are missed when they are gone.
– In… pic.twitter.com/NsxfY480yn
— Jair M. Bolsonaro (@jairbolsonaro) August 11, 2024
- Waldez GoesMinister of Integration and Regional Development:
Today is the day to honor those who are our guides and protectors. Thank God, I am lucky to have had a wonderful father like Mr. Clovis and to be the father of five children who fill me with pride. Happy Father’s Day to all the dads in Brazil! pic.twitter.com/35N8rB3K8h
— Rui Costa (@costa_rui) August 11, 2024
Silvio, we invaded your social media to pay tribute to the loving father and exemplary son that you are. Happy Father’s Day and enjoy this day with the ones you love so much! ❤️
We also wish a happy Father’s Day to all who fulfill this special mission. 👏💙… pic.twitter.com/tdNRHow6UI
— Silvio Costa Filho (@Silvio_CFilho) August 11, 2024
- Marcio Macedohead of the General Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic:
On this Father’s Day, I want to honor all the men who dedicate their lives to providing a dignified future for their children.
Alongside mothers, you are the pillars that support our families, never forget that.
I remember my own father fondly. If we had… pic.twitter.com/YHxoBx9yDs
— Jorginho Mello (@jorginhomello) August 11, 2024
BEING A FATHER IS A MISSION FROM GOD AND JUST GRATITUDE FOR OUR LIFE IS ALREADY ETERNAL TO THEM TOO!! HAPPY FATHER’S DAY. Family is the basis of everything; it is decisive for a healthy society! Being a father is a mission from Above and I am very grateful to my father Francisco @clodomirgirao for having unfolded himself in my life… pic.twitter.com/VwqcoMsiAG
— Eduardo Girao (@EduGiraoOficial) August 11, 2024
In the person of @jairbolsonaroI wish a great day to all the fathers in Brazil! pic.twitter.com/1HSYBraL6c
— Flavio Bolsonaro (@FlavioBolsonaro) August 11, 2024
DAD, I LOVE YOU! ❤️
Have you said this to your father today? It’s worth saying it in prayer, from the heart.
In fact, not just today, but every day of the year.
Happy day to my father, José Dirceu, to all the fathers of Paraná, Brazil and the world! pic.twitter.com/HdZvTYroOd
— Zeca Dirceu (@zeca_dirceu) August 11, 2024
And earlier they had a happy father’s day ❤️ pic.twitter.com/hSC65mymdr
— Guilherme Boulos (@GuilhermeBoulos) August 11, 2024
Dad, I miss you so much! I’m still here honoring your name and taking care of our family!
Have you hugged your parents today? Having them with us is a blessing. Enjoy! Happy Father’s Day! pic.twitter.com/NTGMrBAU6m
— Kim Kataguiri (@KimKataguiri) August 11, 2024
Thank you, father, for being present in our lives, for being our foundation, our friend, our encourager, for believing in us. Thank you for the moments of love and affection with us.
We love you, Miguel and Laura! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/wauCMhAY1Z
— MarioFrias (@mfriasoficial) August 11, 2024
I pay tribute to loving, present parents who share care, emotions and difficulties.
I pay tribute to my father, who is no longer here, but is in me, for his love, care and joy! pic.twitter.com/24hB79Xkuf
— Jandira Feghali 🇧🇷🚩 (@jandira_feghali) August 11, 2024
#Politicians #celebrate #Fathers #Day #messages #social #media
Leave a Reply