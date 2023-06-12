“Is Brazil ready to have its 1st transvestite president?”, asked deputy Erika Hilton in her speech

Politicians attended the 27th LGBT+ Pride Parade held this Sunday (June 11, 2023) in São Paulo. With the theme “We want social policies for LGBT+ in full and not in half”, the event started at 10 am on Avenida Paulista, has 19 electric trios, and continues to Praça Roosevelt, in the central region of São Paulo.

The Minister of Human Rights, Silvio Almeida, and the federal deputies Erika Hilton (Psol-SP) and Luciene Cavalcante (Psol-SP) were some of the authorities who were present at the event. Erika Hilton, 1st trans federal deputy, spoke and asked if “Is Brazil ready to have its 1st transvestite female president?”.

The congresswoman said that, despite being a day to celebrate and celebrate, the public went to the event “for a new country project”. And completed: “We are on the streets for the right to be, for the right to love, for the right to be, for the right to build, because our body and our flags are multiple, they are plural and we no longer accept a country project without the LGBTQIA+”.

Watch (3min14s):

The Minister of Human Rights of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) also spoke in a motorcade. Silvio Almeida said that the “pride” of the name of the event should not be confused with superb. “Pride is something negative, something that leads us to have an excess of self-esteem and think that we are more important than others. Another thing is pride, and that is what we must have.”he stated.

In addition to politicians, the symbol of immunization in Brazil, Zé Gotinha, went to the event in Sao Paulo. Ministry of Health Twitter shared an image of the character and wrote: “When it comes to protection and prevention, vaccination also goes hand in hand”. On Friday (June 9) the National Immunization Day was celebrated.

Other authorities who did not attend the meeting showed support for the LGBTQIA+ cause on their social networks. the federal deputy Guilherme Boulos (Psol-SP) published a video from his speech at the 2022 parade. He said that, despite not being able to be present, he leaves his “hug and affection to the whole community”.