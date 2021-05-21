Rachel Marin

For a politician there is something even worse than being banal, and that is being banal in dramatic times. Probably because then their banality becomes guilty and becomes frivolous without further ado. It does not seem a very risky hypothesis to suppose that at the present time the rampant disaffection of the citizens of this country with respect to its public representatives is due, to unequal parties, both to their efforts to tighten and polarize instead of to resolve, as well as to its frivolity, the effect of a banality that, far from being occasional or anecdotal, has all the appearance of being structural, constituent, of its way of functioning.

Just as there is nothing older in history than the obsession to start over (if possible from scratch), nothing becomes more tiresome than stubbornness, on the part of those who carry out a remake of the past, in convincing us that they are rigorously inaugural. That this is not perceived clearly contributes significantly to the turbo acceleration in which we live and that does not allow a breath of time to ask: Where have I seen this before? Who spoke these same words several decades ago? I hasten to warn you to avoid misinterpretations: there is no shadow of a covert regret, more or less nostalgic, in the previous questions. Ultimately, it does not matter whether they are formulated or not: the scant path that such remakes it makes it worthwhile to dwell on exposing them in their capacity as such.

Suffice it to record that what was announced as new in politics has mutated, at an unusual speed, no longer into old, but directly into stale. We have gone from old wine in new wineskins to chopped wine in shiny wineskins, to old speech in a 5.0. Wrapper, to old content in postmodern format (including in this section a new version of black and white cinema such as the slogan “fascism or democracy ”): You have a thousand formulas to express this same idea. With the addition of what the classic had already announced: when history repeats itself, what was a tragedy becomes a farce. A principle that, applied to what happened in the sphere of politics in the past decade, could well be translated as: what was, in previous generations, iconoclastic and disruptive, is now simply modern. Bravado or outbursts without the slightest real political tour or, worse, boutades of styling that at most provide citizens with a few minutes of conversation in a relaxed after-dinner table.

This was not the destiny to which they aspired. On the contrary, they declared to fantasize the highest goals. But perhaps they could not aspire to achieve anything else, given the meager baggage they brought with them. Borges said that books are made for memory and diaries, for oblivion. We could add: and some digital ones, I don’t even tell you. Those who encrypted everything in the permanent presence in the public space, in the endless visibility, who tried to convince their people that today they are not from a party but from a radio or a newspaper to justify their obsession, bordering on what is pathological, for appearing in all of them for as long as possible (there was even one who, being vice president of the nation’s government, did not stop serving as an interviewer in public space), they forgot, or perhaps simply ignored, the most basic. The warning, issued by McLuhan more than half a century ago, that the medium is the message.

It was not a generic warning, or of exclusive interest to semiologists or academics from the faculties of communication sciences, but rather a consequence of a practical nature that was particularly relevant to what we are commenting on. Because when public life becomes a banal spectacle, being the protagonist of it implies being contaminated by said banality. Without it being acceptable to justify such an aspiration to prominence in terms of the principle of reality (the argument will sound familiar: you have to be in certain media because they are “what people see”). It does not seem that it is very coherent that precisely those who were so full of mouths announcing their aspiration to radically transform that same reality, media included by the way, would embrace such an argument.

With which we would find ourselves before the apparent paradox that, to recover the terms of Umberto Eco’s classic title, the most apocalyptic on the political plane would be at the same time the most integrated in the communicative spectacle of banality in which today we live immersed (to the point of constituting your professional plan B). Except that this banality, which in times of relative normality could be bearable for citizens, in times of crisis generates a notable irritation in them, which happens to see the banal as frivolous unbearable that, having very serious problems pending to be solved, are they turn, with their inane noise (to continue with Eco), a real nuisance to society.

Indeed, those who participate in this spectacular conception of politics end up accommodating their initiatives to the logic of the spectacle, and not to that of solving any problem. As it is about not losing the viewer’s attention, they understand that taking the lead is equivalent to printing unforeseen twists in the script every few minutes (the more surprising, the better). Review, whoever considers this as an unjustified attribution of intentions, to the initiatives and declarations of the last years of those of whom we have been speaking, and analyze to what extent they had any real repercussions or, on the contrary, they were pure wisp destined to keep the media focus on them permanently.

So much to repeat, for so long, that democracy cannot be reduced to citizens turning out to vote every four years and now it turns out that the remedy against such a democratic hollowing out consists not in that they actively participate in public affairs, but in that, the border between the pre-campaign and the electoral campaign has been erased, the living society installed in a permanent campaign. But note that there is nothing contradictory in this change of perspective. Because, for those who live politics as if it were a television series (and, for the purpose, it does not matter whether it is Game of Thrones What Baron noir), the outcome of an election is only equivalent to the end of a season, which will inevitably be followed by another, perhaps on another stage, but with the same logic of the permanent show.

In any case, the culminating moment of said spectacle is the one that occurs shortly before the citizens go to the polls, when in prime time the debate between candidates takes place on a national television network. It is then when it becomes clear not only in general the spectacular concept of democracy that such leaders handle, but also the specific role that they attribute to both citizens (that of mere spectators) and the politicians themselves (that of protagonists of the function) . A final question leaves open a similar approach: if those who see their status as citizens reduced to that of mere spectators can be considered victims of a planned and constant devaluation, how to qualify those politicians who are obstinately determined to provoke it?

Manuel Cruz He is a philosopher and former president of the Senate. Author of the book Politics passerby (Taurus).