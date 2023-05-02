Congressmen demonstrate for and against big tech after Flávio Dino sued Senacon against the company

Brazilian politicians were divided this Monday (May 1, 2023) in comments against and in favor of Google’s initiative to display a text criticizing the PL (bill) of fake news on the main page of the search engine. Through social networks, allied with the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) criticized the big tech while oppositionists came to the technology company’s defense.

The demonstrations took place, mainly, after the minister Flávio Dino (Justice) claim that it will sue Senacon (National Consumer Secretariat) against Google and Twitter for allegedly influencing users to misinformation about the PL 2,630 of 2020.

The leader of the Government in Congress, senator Randolph Rodrigues (Rede-AP), said he will ask Cade (Administrative Council for Economic Defense) to open an investigation against Google for “abuse of dominant position”. He stated that the big tech made a “possible infringement against the economic order”.

Through his Twitter profile, senator Sergio Moro (União Brasil-PR) stated that “the authoritarian escalation of the Lula government and its allies to silence and intimidate Google is the definitive proof that the PL 2630 is a risk to democracy”.

“Can the mainstream press be in favor and the platforms cannot say they are against it?”He asked.

In a note sent to Power360Google denied being “expanding the reach of pages with content contrary to Bill 2630 in Search”but said he was speaking out against the proposal “in a public and transparent manner” through the official blog.

“We have explained the risks, which we consider legitimate, to the people who use our platforms and also to the different participants in the digital ecosystem. This includes content creators on YouTube, advertisers of all sizes, and news sites. On the eve of the vote on PL 2630, which has not been discussed as widely and has undergone significant changes in recent weeks, it is important that Brazilians are informed about the possible impacts in order to make a decision on how to participate in this discussion”, stated.

Below are the comments for and against Google’s campaign to criticize the fake news PL:

Flávio Dino, Minister of Justice and Public Security:

Randolfe Rodrigues, leader of the Government in Congress:

congressperson Orlando Silva (PC do B-SP), rapporteur for the bill on fake news:

Ricardo Cappelliacting minister of the GSI (Institutional Security Office):