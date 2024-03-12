Home page politics

From: Klaus Rimpel, Christian Deutschländer

Press Split

A striker puts a poster saying “Strike” on a tram. © Federico Gambarini/dpa

Someone is always on strike – and the anger among the rest of the workers grows. Who can put limits on escalating labor disputes? The answer is complicated: The CSU and FDP in particular are calling for a stricter right to strike – but there is none at all.

Munich/Berlin – There is no train going anywhere, but what is currently rolling in is great anger. There are increasing calls in politics and business to restrict the right to strike, at least in extreme cases. The idea is that anyone planning a strike in an important area of ​​infrastructure should in future have to announce it a few days in advance. And if the negotiators are too stubborn to clash, there should be some kind of obligation to mediate.

Constant strike: Now politicians want to take action

Such ideas in politics come from two sides: the FDP and CSU take them up. The Bavarian Liberals have just passed a motion for a “96-hour notice requirement for a strike”. Strikes lasting several days in the area of ​​critical infrastructure – including rail and flight operations – should only occur “if arbitration proceedings have been unsuccessful”. So a reversal of the previous practice of first striking and then coming together for arbitration. “If the right to strike is abused in this way by a mini-union, we have to reform it,” says FDP state leader Martin Hagen, referring to the GDL, its boss Weselsky and his “ruthless course of confrontation.” Bundestag parliamentary group leader Christian Dürr also argues in this direction and speaks of a “review” of the rules.

CSU General Secretary Martin Huber goes a little further. “Millions of commuters are being taken hostage,” he told our newspaper. Weselsky is only concerned with “chaos” and is abusing the right to strike “for personal power fantasies”. Huber is calling for the federal government to intervene as the railway owner in order to replace the negotiators at GDL and Bahn. The CSU politician also demands that a strike should only be allowed after a failed arbitration procedure. And he demands: “Strikes must be announced one week before the start and be limited in time.”

“Don’t interfere in collective bargaining”: Scholz’s government doesn’t want to touch the right to strike

The federal government, however, does not want to intervene, and the votes of the coalition partner FDP have not yet made any impression. “We generally do not interfere in collective bargaining,” said a government spokesman. Collective bargaining autonomy also applies when things become inconvenient. There are no plans to make changes to the right to strike, not even for critical infrastructure.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) had already rejected considerations of a possible change in the law with a view to strikes by the train drivers' union GDL at the end of January. Germany has “very good constitutional law for good reasons,” he said. The right to form trade unions and to lead industrial disputes “is one of the freedoms that are so firmly regulated in our Basic Law that they cannot simply be abolished, not even by law”.

In fact, it may sound popular to tighten laws – but there are hardly any. The right to strike is based on the fundamental right of freedom of association. Otherwise it is predominantly regulated by case law, especially by the Federal Labor Court. “There are no legal regulations in Germany that restrict the right to strike in certain areas of public services,” the Bundestag’s Research Service succinctly summarizes in a current status report. A warning period is also not regulated by law. Experts believe a new law, such as an “arbitration law,” is entirely possible.