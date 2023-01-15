The president of the United States, Joe Biden is clearly frustrated with the attention his age is receiving. In mid-December of last year, he reportedly vented to those close to him by telling them: “Do you think I don’t know how fucking old I am?” But, as interest turns to the 2024 election, the prospect of Biden, now 80, running for another term, which would last until he is 86, means this is a problem unlikely to go away. .

That’s right. Biden is the oldest US president in history. Considering other prominent US politicians like Donald Trump (who is 76) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (72), the age of US political leaders has become a hotly debated topic recently.

But it is not just a factor in the leadership of the Democratic or Republican parties. In the 2020-2022 legislative term, the average member of the United States House of Representatives was approximately 20 years older than the average citizen. In addition, the age of the members of that corporation has increased during the last four decades. In 1980, the average was below 50 years, while in 2021 it was 58 years.

Voters seem to think this is a problem. A September 2022 CBS News poll illustrates that Americans are expressing concern about the lack of young people in politics. Nearly 47 percent say having more young people in power would improve politics. In addition, a Reuters/Ipsos poll, conducted in November of last year, finds that nearly nine in 10 Americans support a 75-year limit on serving as president.

in the new book unrepresented youth addresses the underrepresentation of young adults in the world’s parliaments and cabinets. It shows that young adults, those aged 35 and under, tend to be rare among decision makers. Globally, people aged 18-35 are underrepresented in legislatures by a factor of three, relative to their share of the population (their voter turnout is three times that of legislators), and by a factor of of ten in the cabinets.

These patterns are found not only in the United States, but in many other democracies, including Japan and India, as well as non-democracies like Egypt. Former New Zealand Prime Minister Helen Clark pointed to the old age of lawmakers as a problem and raised challenges to be resolved.

“We have the largest generation of young people in the world. So if decisions are being made by an age cohort that is decades above this population and not in step with their perspective, I think that is a serious democratic deficit. I used to be of the opinion that people needed to come to parliaments with a certain degree of maturity and background. Actually, I don’t think so anymore. I think a parliament is a place where young people with new perspectives should be. And I think our political system should accommodate that,” she said.

The agenda

The age discrepancy between leaders and citizens raises essential questions. What does the underrepresentation of young people in politics translate into and how can this situation be changed?

The underrepresentation of young adults in decision-making can mean that issues important to them are not on the political agenda, climate change being the most obvious. And their relative absence can contribute to a vicious cycle of alienation, which also includes low voter turnout and low political interest among young people.

In the aforementioned book, one of the highlighted elements is that young candidates are less likely to succeed in an electoral process, compared to older candidates. This is partly because they are often nominated in contests where they have little chance of winning or are assigned less visible places on party election lists.

But while these disadvantages apply to many situations, there is also variation. In the more than 270 parties from the 52 countries that were analyzed for the Unrepresented Youth publication, it was found that newly created parties generally have younger parliamentarians. And as these parties mature, the representatives tend to age as well. Parties with younger leaders tend to have a younger group of legislators.

Likewise, a great barrier for young candidates is their lack of experience. Added to this are the selection processes that too often favor tenure, for which there is little room for parliamentary rotation. Also, many assemblies around the world have a culture of seniority in which young people fight to be noticed.

In the 100 countries studied in the book, minimum age requirements for the position were also found. Many countries around the world only allow those over the age of 21, 25, or even 30 to run (for example, the United States Senate requires candidates to be at least 30 years old). These regulations not only legally hinder young people, but also point out who the policy is for. Countries with proportional representation in their electoral systems, including those in Scandinavia, elect a higher proportion of young adults.

When looking at the cabinets, similar patterns are observed. For example, younger leaders tend to make cabinets younger. There is also a contagion effect, that is, a young parliament triggers a young cabinet, and this happens regardless of whether cabinet members are to be elected or not.

What can be done to change the situation? Term limits could be a way to break the advantage of incumbency (or screwing, as it is known in Colombia) and give young people the opportunity to claim to be candidates.

Setting the age barrier to run for office at 18 would allow this population to run and send a message that they are welcome in politics. At the organizational level, political parties must work to break the culture of antiquity: quotas could be an efficient option, if seriously implemented.

Young people will live longer with the laws that are being passed now. They must be given the opportunity to participate in the decision-making process.

AKSEL SUNDSTROM

AND DANIEL STOCKEMER (**)

THE CONVERSATION (***)

Professor at the University of Gothenburg.