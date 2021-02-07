The corona vaccinations in Germany are starting slowly. In Saxony-Anhalt, several violations of the vaccination regulations by politicians and police officers have now become known.

In Saxony-Anhalt there were several violations of the federal Corona * vaccination regulation.

In the Stendal district, 320 police officers were vaccinated early.

The Lord Mayor of Halle, Bernd Wiegand, and ten city councilors have also received an initial vaccination.

Magdeburg – The corona vaccine in Germany is so far scarce. Therefore, currently only people should be vaccinated who belong to the highest priority, as specified in the federal vaccination regulations. In addition to people over 80 years of age and residents in old people’s and nursing homes, the nursing staff and medical staff who treat Covid 19 sufferers * or patients who are at high risk of a severe course.

Corona vaccination in Germany: Several violations of the vaccination sequence in Saxony-Anhalt

In Saxony-Anhalt, the order set by the federal government for corona vaccinations * is said to have been violated several times. On Thursday it became known that more than 300 police officers in the Stendal district had been vaccinated early. According to its own information, the district had made a field test in January. They wanted to test how many people get vaccinated outside the vaccination centers. Police officers were taken as test subjects: 320 of them would have received their vaccinations during the test in mid-January.

The reported on Friday MDRthat the district administrator of Wittenberg, Jürgen Dannenberg (Die Linke) and his deputy Jörg Hartmann (CDU) had been vaccinated – on December 26th – before the official vaccination start. The Ministry of Health of Saxony-Anhalt confirmed that it had requested the districts of Stendal and Wittenberg for a written statement.

Corona vaccination in Germany: Halles Lord Mayor and ten city councilors vaccinated early

On Saturday, Bernd Wiegand (independent), the mayor of Halle, admitted that he had received an initial vaccination *. In addition, ten city councilors had been vaccinated. Previously, the Mitteldeutsche Zeitung reported about it. Wiegand said he and his staff had been vaccinated from leftover vaccine doses *. With such residues, the vaccination team first tries to reach members of the first priority group. If this does not succeed, candidates for the so-called ad-hoc vaccination would be randomly selected from a pool of city employees, emergency services and medical specialists. According to Wiegand, 585 people in Halle have been vaccinated with leftover vaccine doses so far.

The vaccination team called him on January 17th and vaccinated him in a hospital. “I initially refused. But I was told the vaccine is expiring. That’s the only reason I got vaccinated, ”said Wiegand of the Central German newspaper quoted. Halle’s Lord Mayor defended the approach and called it transparent. He has not yet announced his first vaccination because this is a private matter.

Halle’s Mayor Bernd Wiegand and ten of his city councilors have already received a corona vaccination. (Archive image) © Ronny Hartmann / dpa

Corona vaccinations in Germany: Saxony-Anhalt’s Minister of Health shows “no understanding”

The state government of Saxony-Anhalt criticized those responsible and asked them to explain. “I have no understanding whatsoever if nationwide vaccination sequences * are disregarded,” said Health Minister Petra Grimm-Benne (SPD) on Saturday. “That applies to Stendal, that applies to Wittenberg, that applies to Halle.”

You will first get a report, said Grimm-Benne. “But one thing is certain: Saxony-Anhalt receives vaccine from the federal government. And it is determined who should receive this in first priority. “And that’s a good thing,” said the Minister of Health.

The Magdeburg CDU member of the Bundestag Tino Sorge also criticized the approach. “We deliberately preferred very old people and risk groups in the Bundestag when prioritizing vaccinations,” Sorge wrote on Twitter on Saturday. “Current ‘exceptions’ are a disservice to acceptance.” The FDP Halle called on Mayor Wiegand to resign. (ph / dpa) * Merkur.de is part of the Ippen-Digital editorial network

