Politicians and education experts reacted to the revelation of Estadão that a government tender foresees paying up to R$732 million more for rural school buses. The trading session is scheduled for next Tuesday, 5th, and provides for the purchase of 3,850 vehicles at inflated prices. (https://politica.estadao.com.br/noticias/geral,licitacao-do-governo-preve-pagar-ate-r-732-mi-a-mais-por-onibus-escolares,70004026998)

For the vice-president of the Chamber, Marcelo Ramos (PSD-AM), President Jair Bolsonaro’s (PL) speech on corruption “begins to crumble”.

“Bolsonaro’s speech that his government has no corruption is starting to collapse. And corruption appears where it should be shielded the most. It has already been in the purchase of vaccine, and now it is in Education”, said the parliamentarian to Estadão. “The episode of the vaccine purchase caused many deaths that could not have happened. Education compromises the future of our children and our country.”

The alert for overpricing came from control bodies and from the fund’s own technical area. According to documents obtained by Estadão, the government accepts to pay up to R$480,000 for a bus that, according to the technical department, should cost a maximum of R$270,600. The funds will come from a program aimed at serving children in rural areas, who need to walk for miles and on dirt roads to get to school.

Deputy Ivan Valente (PSOL-SP) filed requests with the Federal Public Ministry of the Federal District and with the Public Ministry at the Federal Audit Court (TCU) to suspend the bidding and open a procedure to determine the responsibility of the president of the National Development of Education (FNDE), Marcelo Ponte, and the director of the entity, Garigham Amarante, in this case.

In the document presented by the deputy, Ponte and Amarante are the focus for having “ignored the warnings from the technical areas about the existence of overprice in the aforementioned contracting and having determined the continuation of the aforementioned Electronic Auction”. “Enough of corruption,” Valente said.

The executive president of the organization Todos pela Educação, Priscila Cruz, called for an investigation into suspected overpricing. “Worse than not respecting the attributes of efficiency is corruption. Let such suspicion be investigated as well. Education has already been seriously affected by the pandemic and by an unprepared federal government and cannot be hit by deviations and corruption,” Priscila Cruz told Estadão. “The future of this generation of students and of the country itself depends on good management of educational resources.”

The bidding operation was set up within the FNDE, which concentrates the largest share of resources destined for investments in Education. Ponte reached the presidency of the Fund by appointment of the Minister of the Civil House, Ciro Nogueira, of whom he was chief of staff. The bidding process to which Estadão had access shows that the FNDE ran over the guidelines of the control bodies and the technical area itself, which pointed to a risk of overpricing in the values ​​of buses.

The president of Todos pela Educação observed that economy is an attribute of the principle of efficiency in public administration and that, apparently, it is not being fulfilled by the FNDE. “In an election year, it is even more important for Congress to exercise its oversight function provided for by the Federal Constitution. Likewise, it is necessary for the TCU to analyze the accounts with transparency for society,” she said.

The president of the Education Committee in the Senate, Marcelo Castro (MDB-PI), told Estadão that “all reports of irregularities in the transfer of funds from the MEC and the FNDE” will be investigated in depth. According to the parliamentarian, the investigation will not stop, “even in an election year”.

“An area as sensitive as Education demands the highest responsibility from managers with public resources destined to improve the quality of Brazilian education. However, what we have seen is that funds from the Ministry of Education are being handled negligently,” he declared.

“The reports that are being disclosed, if confirmed, are crimes committed with public money. First, the request for a bribe, by pastors, for the release of funds from the ministry to the municipalities. And now, the overpricing in bids for the purchase of school buses.”

Congress

The risk of overpricing in the bidding provoked reactions from other members of Congress. In a social network, the pre-candidate for the presidency, senator Simone Tebet (MDB-MS), classified the case as “onibaço” and cited the lobby of pastors in the Ministry of Education. Last Monday, minister Milton Ribeiro was forced to step down after Estadão revealed that there was a bribe collection scheme in the portfolio operated by two pastor friends in exchange for releasing money for daycare centers and schools.

“After the “vaccination” and the “tratoraço”, now the “onibaço” paves the way for the future of the country, through which an ungoverned collective passes. With the money from Education, there are even photos in the Holy Bible, as if they were selfies clicked in the name of God. A sacrilege. Sin,” Tebet wrote.

The senator of opposition to the government, Rogério Carvalho (PT-SE), also spoke about the case. “Even in the purchase of school buses, (the) MEC autarchy tramples on guidelines from the control bodies and the technical area itself and bids with an overprice. Is this government free of corruption?” he asked.

Former Minister of Education and pre-candidate for the government of São Paulo, Fernando Haddad, stated, on a social network, that dozens of vehicles were purchased “with complete honesty” during his administration. “Bolsonarists now want to pocket R$700 million in bribes,” he wrote.

Wanted, Ciro Nogueira, and the CGU did not manifest. The FNDE did not comment on the suspicions of overpricing and said, in a note, that the auction “met all the recommendations of the CGU, including the methodology for calculating the estimated prices, which are confidential on the recommendation of the control body itself, which monitors all phases of the bidding process”. Despite what the agency said, there is no manifestation of the CGU in the administrative process endorsing the final price calculation.

know more

+ New Montana: 3rd generation of Chevrolet pickup arrives in 2023

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit scam

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Monster Ichthyosaur’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat