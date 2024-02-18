Vice President Geraldo Alckmin and the presidents of the Chamber and Senate spoke; Diniz was 87 years old and died this Sunday (Feb 18)

The death of businessman Abilio Diniz, 87 years old, was widely discussed in the political and business world this Sunday (20.Feb.2024). Names like the vice president Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), Arthur Lira (PP-AL) and Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG) –presidents of the Chamber and Senate, respectively– lamented on their social media profiles.

One of the main retail entrepreneurs in the country, Diniz was the owner of Pão de Açúcar Group –founded by him and his father– and was vice-president of the board of directors of Carrefour in Brazil. Since 2022, it has presented the program Paths with Abilio Dinizat CNN Brazilwhere he interviewed politicians and other public figures.

Abilio Diniz died from respiratory failure resulting from hypersensitivity pneumonitis – a type of inflammation in the airways caused by a reaction to inhaling dust or chemical substances.

The wake will be held this Monday (Feb 20) in the Noble Hall of the MorumBis stadium, home of São Paulo Futebol Clube, a team of which Abilio Diniz was a fan. It will be open to the public from 11am to 3pm. The burial will be reserved for family members only. Here's the complete of the note (PDF – 98 kB).

See some of the statements made by politicians about death:

Executives and companies

The CEO of Carrefour Brazil Group, Stephane Maquaire, issued a note about the death of Abilio Diniz. She said that Abilio was a “passionate about living life with balance, wisdom, dedication and dedication to others”.

Here's the entire thing:

“Today is a very sad day for me, very.

“On the day that Grupo Carrefour Brasil loses the vice-president of its Board and the country loses one of its most admired entrepreneurs, I also feel the pain of losing someone who, in the last almost three years, has been a partner and a source of inspiration and learning. More than all that, a friend.

“People like Abilio Diniz do not die – they remain alive forever, through the legacy and lessons they leave for society and for all the individuals whose lives they impacted.

“Since accepting the invitation to lead our company's Brazilian operation, in 2021, I have had a guide who has made important contributions to my mission at the helm of the business.

“But not only that. Abilio was a source of life lessons. Abilio was passionate about living life with balance, wisdom, dedication and dedication to others. He loved his family, his friends and his country, to whose development he dedicated himself tirelessly in the most varied ways. And he left a legacy that will never be erased.

“I will forever be grateful for being able to say that Abilio was not only part of my professional journey, but also inspired me to try to be someone better day after day. And it will continue to inspire.”

The group Casino Guichard-Perrachin, shareholder of Grupo Pão de Açúcar, also released a statement. The president of the group, Jean-Charles Naourisays he received the news with “deep sadness”.

Here's the entire thing:

“It is with deep sadness that I receive the news of the passing of Abilio Diniz, with whom I had the privilege of living for almost two decades. In this moment of pain, I would first like to sympathize with his family, to whom Abílio dedicated himself throughout his life.

“Abílio was a tireless entrepreneur who, above all, never abandoned his optimism for Brazil. His legacy will always be remembered as one of the biggest names in food retail in the world.”