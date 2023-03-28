Ministers Fernando Haddad, Silvio Almeida, Paulo Pimenta, Alexandre Padilha and also congressmen commented on the episode

Politicians and authorities reacted on social media to the attack that killed a teacher at a state school in São Paulo this Monday (27.Mar.2023).

A 13-year-old teenager stabbed teacher Elisabete Tenreiro, 71, to death. In addition to the victim, 3 other teachers and a student were injured and received care at the university hospital. One student was in shock and is being monitored.



reproduction Images show the moment when the aggressor is immobilized by school teachers

The Minister of Human Rights and Citizenship, Silvio Almeida, wrote on his Twitter profile that “Apparently, this is an attack linked to the effects of the radicalization of young people, connected by networks of incitement to hatred and violence“.

Vice President Geraldo Alckimin (PSB), who is a former governor of São Paulo, sympathized with the victims and defined the attack as “aregrettable occurrence“.

Tarcisio de Freitas (Republicans), governor of São Paulo, expressed solidarity with the dead teacher and thanked another teacher for her “heroic action prevented this dire situation from getting worse” by immobilizing the aggressor.

READ OTHER STATEMENTS

Paulo PimentaMinister of Secom (Secretary of Social Communication):