the former deputy Jean Wyllysthe federal deputy Erika Kokay (PT-DF) and the district deputy Fabio Felix (PSOL-DF) participated in the 24th edition of the LGBTQIA+ Pride Parade in Brasilia.

The event was held this Sunday (July 9, 2023). The concentration began at 2 pm in front of the National Congress. This year’s theme was “Employability and Entrepreneurship: Inclusion and Diversity”.

The event featured 4 electric trios and the walk was opened by a group of LGBTQIA+ indigenous people.

The LGBTQIA+ Pride Parade in Brasilia was marked by speeches against the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL). Deputy Erika Kokay said that the LGBTQIA+ movement removed Bolsonaro from the presidency. “This movement took to the streets and ripped the presidential sash from the puffed-up chest of fascism, we defeated fascism, we defeated Bolsonaro, the ineligible”, she said on top of an electric trio.

Alongside district deputy Fábio Felix (PSOL-DF), former deputy Jean Wyllys also spoke in an electric trio. “Our fight for free love, for our rights can never be dissociated from the fight against global warming, for the future of the planet, the anti-racist fight, the fight for gender equality. There would be no LGBT movement without feminist women, and the fight for basic income is fundamental”, said the winner of the reality show Big Brother Brasil 2005.

For district deputy Fábio Felix (PSOL-DF), the realization of the LGBTQIA+ Parade after the end of the Bolsonaro government is significant. “We are in the 1st LGBT parade since the defeat of Bolsonaro, for us this has a lot of meaning, because we were attacked over 4 years by the President of the Republic and his public, and last year, democratically, we managed to remove him from the Planalto Palace,” said

Here are images of the 24th LGBTQIA+ Pride Parade in Brasilia, recorded by the photojournalist of Power360Sergio Lima:

1st zero carbon stop in Latin America

The LGBTQIA+ Pride Parade in Brasilia is the 1st zero carbon Pride Parade in Latin America. According to the organizers of the Brasília Parade, a specialized consultancy will calculate all the carbon generated in the event and trees will be planted in Brasília to reduce the environmental impact.