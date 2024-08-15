Mexico City.- Politicians, activists and even actors came out in defense of the former governor of Chihuahua, Javier Corral, and accused him of being the victim of political revenge following the attempted arrest of the former PAN member by Chihuahua authorities yesterday evening in Mexico City.

In a letter signed by figures such as Agustín Basave and Patricia Mercado, actors such as Daniel Giménez Cacho and activist Clara Jusidman, they denounced the actions of the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office of Chihuahua.

“(The Prosecutor’s Office) not only violated due process, but also attempted to override the sovereignty of another federal entity,” the signatories said, despite the fact that the Prosecutor of Chihuahua, Abelardo Valenzuela, today showed the authorization to execute the arrest warrant.

“We demand that local authorities act in accordance with the law and not use the justice institutions for political revenge,” they added in the letter in support of Corral, Governor from 2016 to 2021 for the PAN and who in December joined the campaign of the now President-elect, Claudia Sheinbaum.

Among those who supported Corral, accused of the alleged embezzlement of 98.6 million pesos in a 2019 contract, are academic researchers and analysts Alberto Aziz Nassif, Ana Laura Magaloni, Blanca Heredia, Carlos Pérez Ricart, Vanessa Romero Rocha and Viridiana Ríos; as well as the former presidential candidate of the Citizen Movement, Jorge Álvarez Máynez, the MC deputy Martha Tagle, and the human rights defender from Chihuahua, Gabino Gómez Escárcega.

In addition to playwright Amaranta Leyva, producer Mónica Lozano and the sister of the accused and former PAN councilor, Leticia Corral Jurado.

The signatories demanded that the Governor of Chihuahua, María Eugenia Campos Galván, put an end to “these desperate acts and focus on addressing the corruption cases that truly affect Chihuahua.”

“We support Javier Corral’s honest and courageous work during his term as governor of Chihuahua. His fight against corruption and his commitment to justice made him a defender of the people of Chihuahua, and we trust that he will be able to prove his innocence in the face of the unfounded accusations against him,” they said.

They also asked that the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights and the Special Rapporteur for Mexico grant precautionary measures in favor of the former PAN member to protect his freedom and integrity, while the “unfounded” accusations are resolved.

“We recognize the commitment of the Mexico City government to the rule of law by not allowing the illegal detention of Javier Corral,” they said about the actions of the Mexico City Prosecutor’s Office, which prevented Corral’s arrest.