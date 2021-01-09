Such is the fame of the franchises of Nintendo, there is no shortage of those who want to hang on to them. Especially of Super Mario Bros., which is one of the most current, and which has been in existence for more than three decades.

This is why it is not surprising that a politician has decided to take advantage of it for electoral purposes. That came to light this week due to an initiative of the Chilean deputy Jorge Duran. Via Twitter a very peculiar shirt appeared.

Mario Overflows, ‘supported’ by Super Mario Bros.

In this you can read the title Super Mario President, and it is through this that he supports the presidential candidacy of one of his colleagues.

Is about Mario Overflows, former Minister of Defense of the government of Sebastian Piñera. Currently, he is a member of National renewal (RN), and candidate for the 2021 elections in Chile. Obviously, it is obvious why Duran made the analogy with the Italian plumber from Nintendo.

All due to the similarity of their names. The fact that a politician seeks to take advantage of the protagonist of Super Mario Bros. it’s nothing new. He did the same in 2018 Joaquin Lavin, Mayor of the commune of Las Condes.

That was for him Telethon Chilean of 2018. Similar cases have occurred in other countries, as happened in Mexico. There is Mario Delgado, who in 2012 was a candidate for senator for the Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD).

Will Nintendo take action on the matter? It’s doubtful

Yes, he took advantage of the plumber’s name again, and was even published a video made with 3D graphics. Only in his case he changed the color of the suit to Mario for a yellow one, which is the traditional one of his political party.

The filming in question was called Mario Delgado, like Mario Bros., beats the PRI in Mexico City, and you can see it in this note. Beatriz Paredes, who was president of the Institutional Revolutionary Party, is Bowser.

But back to the subject, will he act Nintendo against this initiative Duran to support Overflows? We think it is not so likely.

Although the company acts against companies and individuals who profit from its franchises, in political cases it prefers to back away.

He does not approve of the use of his characters for political purposes, but he does not seem to have the same determination to resort to laws. So this case of Super Mario Bros. it may be one more anecdote.

