Most people still trust the crisis management of politics – mask or travel restrictions. But hollow idioms and blind actionism could seriously damage this trust.

In view of the increasing corona numbers and the dispute over an internal German accommodation ban, Bavaria’s Prime Minister Söder is pushing for clearer rules for everyone. After the meeting with the Bavarian cabinet, Söder informs about how to proceed.

Political phrases about Corona Masks as an "instrument of freedom"? That is too much of the pathetic

S.It’s a shame that Karl Kraus is dead. His biting mockery of “the great times that I still knew when they were so small” will not be forgotten. With his unmistakable scent for everything mousy, the Viennese satirist would have taken apart the stream of phrases, the level of which rises in the second wave of the corona pandemic as does the polyphony of politicians.

“We have to look the truth in the eye, we are in a very serious situation,” says Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder with a determined Caesarean look. Unfortunately, the CSU boss did not reveal which eye color is the truth.

Apparently, there is no time for secondary thoughts at the phrase-turning bank. After all, it’s “five to twelve” – and lunch is often already at twelve. If it is up to Söder, we urgently need “a jolt in which we make ourselves honest” beforehand. Has a jerk ever made a faker honest?

Not that Söder’s wrong ideas: wearing masks helps to cope with everyday life as everyday as possible. But to praise masks as an “instrument of freedom”, as Söder does, is too much of the pathetic. Freedom in general: Every adult person should be able to make as many decisions about so many aspects of his life as is compatible with the same freedom of every other adult person without fear and without having to curry favor with others. This includes the current mask requirement – even if it should be expanded. But it also includes constant attention to proportionality.

It will not be respected if the greatest doctor without patients, Frank Ulrich Montgomery, seriously demands that future departure from Germany be controlled by land, water and air. It is still missing that the chairman of the World Medical Association, according to Montgomery’s title, proposes that Egon Krenz be commissioned with the corona border controls.

Relatively and in accordance with the spirit of the Basic Law, this is just as little as the hodgepodge of current travel restrictions that contradict the basic right to freedom of movement – and are unlikely to withstand court judgments that now have to enforce the Basic Law between hollow idioms, blind actionism and the actual infection process.

There is a lot at stake – and not just in the fight against Corona. It is also a question of maintaining people’s trust in the crisis capability of politics. This is unbroken. Yet.