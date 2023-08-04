Sputnik Latvia: ex-deputy faces a fine due to threats and swearing with a Russian neighbor

Ex-deputy Reinis Znotins from Latvia faces administrative liability for petty hooliganism because he provoked his Russian-speaking neighbor. He threatened him with deportation from the country and called him names in every possible way, and then tried to make him look like an aggressor, writes Sputnik Latvia.

The politician wrote on his social networks that a Russian-speaking neighbor almost strangled him because of a request to speak Latvian with him. The police arrived at the scene of the incident, but they did not take the side of Znotinsh, he fell under an administrative case with a punishment in the form of a warning or a fine of up to 500 euros.

Later, a video of the incident was posted on the network, which confirms the innocence of a neighbor. The ex-deputy, probably drunk, told the man: “The state is me. You are a wimp. You will all be sent out of the country. The Russian language should be banned.” It turned out that before insults began to pour in his direction, the neighbor spoke Latvian.

The conflict ended for the Russian-speaking man with a head injury. After the incident, activist Olga Petkevich addressed Latvian President Edgars Rinkevics on social networks with a request to ensure that the ex-deputy did not escape punishment for his deeds.

Earlier, the Latvian tennis player Wismane was forced to explain for the game paired with the Russian Daria Astakhova. The girls participated together in the International Tennis Federation (ITF) tournament in Horb am Neckar (Germany), in which the couple won.