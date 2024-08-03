Home page politics

From: Ekaterina Yalunina

Russian Senator Dmitri Savelyev after his arrest. © IMAGO/Sergei Karpukhin

In Russia, investigators have arrested a member of the Federation Council. He is accused of hiring a hitman to murder a former business partner.

Moscow – A senator from the ruling party in Russia has been arrested – on suspicion of ordering a murder. The Federation Council, the upper house of the Russian parliament in Moscow, voted to lift the immunity of Senator Dmitry Savelyev, a spokesman said.

Savelyev, 53, was arrested as he left the meeting, the Russian state news agency reported Cup.

Russia: Senator from Kremlin party allegedly commissioned killer to murder businessman

According to the Russian prosecutor’s office, the high-ranking politician hired a hitman to murder a businessman in August 2023. However, the plot was uncovered. For investigative tactical reasons, it was nevertheless pretended that the crime had been committed.

“The murder was staged by the security authorities to expose the person who commissioned the murder and the organizers,” said a spokeswoman. Savelyev is said to have paid the promised wages – according to a report in the newspaper Izvestia The amount at stake was 100,000 US dollars (92,600 euros).

Accusation of corruption: wave of arrests in Russia

The former oil manager Savelyev belongs to the Kremlin party United Russia. He has represented the Tula region south of Moscow in the Federation Council since 2016, before that he was a deputy in the State Duma. President Vladimir Putin is not a member of the party himself, but is seen as its unofficial leader. United Russia, whose chairman is Dmitry Medvedev, supports the ruler’s course.

In recent weeks, there have been several spectacular arrests of high-ranking officers in the Russian elite on suspicion of corruption. However, taking action against a senator on suspicion of murder is unusual. In the 1990s, many economic conflicts in Russia were resolved with the help of contract killings. (dpa/jal)