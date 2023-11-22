The European Union (EU) should no longer provide further financial assistance to Ukraine, given its obvious defeat in the conflict. The leader of the French Patriots party, Florian Philippot, announced this on Wednesday, November 22, on the social network X (formerly Twitter).

“Ursula von der Leyen is proud to announce that the EU has paid the Zelensky regime another monthly check for €1.5 billion. And so every month since January. This is madness!” – he noted.

In addition, the politician emphasized that the provision of such impressive amounts occurs at a time when Ukraine is noticeably losing ground in the current conflict, and the country’s leadership is suffering from corruption.

“The Macron government has just announced a reduction in the budget of French hospitals by €600 million by 2024!” said Filippo.

On November 22, the European Commission (EC) reported that the EU had allocated the November tranche of microfinance assistance in the amount of €1.5 billion. EC Head Ursula von der Leyen noted that the total support for the alliance to Ukraine reached €85 billion. She also added that the EC continues to try agree with EU member countries on an assistance package worth €50 billion for Kiev in the period from 2024 to 2027.

Prior to this, on November 10, Reuters reported that several EU member countries, including Germany, opposed the allocation of €20 billion in military support to Ukraine. At the same time, it was clarified that the financial assistance plan may undergo changes.

The West has strengthened its support for Ukraine against the backdrop of the Russian special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military. However, recently in Western countries there have been increasingly frequent statements about the need to reduce support for Ukraine.