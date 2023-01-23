Home page politics

From: Stefanie Fischhaber

Split

An opposition politician has sharply criticized President Putin for his Ukraine war. (Archive image) © Aleksey Babushkin/ dpa

Criticism of the Ukraine war is growing in Russia. An opposition politician shot Putin on state television – and imagined a bleak end to the war.

Moscow – In the meantime, the tone about the Ukraine war is also changing in Russia. Putin’s conduct of the war has repeatedly met with criticism, and former intelligence officer Igor Girkin even spoke of Putin’s impeachment. But opposition critics are now also speaking more frequently. Politician Boris Nadezhdin had often criticized the war. Now he attacked the Kremlin boss on state television – and described the Ukraine war as a “disastrous mistake”.

Opposition politician criticizes Ukraine war: Putin’s calculation didn’t work out

“Obviously, the war against Ukraine was a disastrous mistake,” Nadezhdin said bluntly on Russian state television. Ukrainian politician Anton Herashchenko shared footage of the talk show on Twitter. In it, Nadezhdin sharply criticizes the Ukraine war.

The opposition politician explained that Vladimir Putin’s vision of the course of the war had not come true. “It was planned as a colonial war,” said the former Duma representative. The Russian population should continue to live as before, go to the theater or football stadium and be carefree. Meanwhile, Putin would have sent out Russian troops according to his own plan, the Ukrainian army would have fled and Selenskyj would have fled to the West out of fright. In a blitzkrieg, Russia was to capture Kyiv within days.

Kremlin chief criticized: “I don’t know who Putin said…”

Meanwhile, however, the Ukrainians have been fighting the Russian invasion for almost 11 months. “I don’t know who told Putin that Ukrainians would not resist,” Nadezhdin said. After almost a year, he sees progress at the front, for example in the city of Zaporizhia, but this progress has a price.

Numerous Ukrainian cities have been completely destroyed, and Mariupol is a place of horror, according to the opposition figure. Millions of people are fleeing Ukraine, and some of them are also finding shelter in Russia. “We see the greatest humanitarian catastrophe,” said the war opponent. It turned out that the Russian army was not working.

The opposition paints the gloomy end of the war: “Do you want that?”

According to Nadezhdin, he does not believe that Ukraine will win the war. However, he could imagine Russia taking Kyiv by storm. However, this victory would come at a high price for Russia, said the 63-year-old. On the one hand, Putin must announce a mobilization throughout the country and call up millions of Russian men.

In addition, Ukraine’s borders would have to be closed and martial law declared. But the result will be that big cities like Kyiv or Kharkiv will end up in ruins, like Mariupol. “There will be hundreds of thousands of dead people. Do you want that?” Nadeschdin finally asked the group. It was not the first time that the former Duma member openly questioned the strategy of the Russian military. He urges the Kremlin to negotiate with Kyiv to end the war. (sf)