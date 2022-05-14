“I want to see the sexual furniture that they advertise in the newspaper today.” This is what Miss Himenia, a mature celibate, asked of the manager of the furniture store. “Sectional” -the clerk corrected her. One cannibal said to another: “I would gladly invite you to eat at my house, but my wife is not here.” “It doesn’t matter,” replied the other cannibal. We’ll eat anything else.” The husband asked his wife: “If I passed away, would you marry again?” “I think so,” she replied honestly. The Bible says that it is not good for man to be alone. The same applies to women.” The man inquired: “And would you let your new husband wear my suits?” “If they fit him, yes,” the lady repeated with equal frankness. They are of very good quality and you have hardly used them. It would be a shame if they were wasted.” The husband was an amateur baseball player. He fearfully asked his spouse: “And would you give him my baseball glove?” “Not that,” she replied. He is left-handed.”

López Obrador now has another activity, apart from his morning appearances: the importation of slaves. That is the 500 Cuban doctors whose services AMLO contracted with the island’s dictatorial government, which will collect the high salaries set for those professionals, who will receive at most 10 percent of the sum, leaving the rest as a juicy profit from the purest capitalist style for the owners of power in Cuba. The heirs of Fidel and Che Guevara fear that the slaves will run away, as slaves from the southern plantations of the United States did in the last century, which is why they held the families of the doctors as hostages.

At this point, that joke that was heard in the most critical years of the Castro dictatorship comes to mind: “What is a Cuban string quartet?” “It’s a Cuban symphony orchestra that toured abroad.” What happens is that AMLO wants to feel like a kind of protective patriarch of the smallest and most needy Latin American countries, and gives them juicy contracts, like this one from the doctors in Cuba, or makes donations of money at our expense, our work and our taxes. Echeverría did something similar in his time courting those he called “third world countries.” With nonsense like that, he put ours in the fourth or fifth world. Mexican doctors had plenty of reason to protest this contract, which, in addition to being costly and of dubious efficiency, is offensive to them.

The only good thing about all this is that it will surely be a long time before the Cubans invite López Obrador again after the supposed history lesson he inflicted on them in a long, slow and boring speech, delivered with the pompous tone of a magister that adopts the one that feels superior to those who hear it. If there were freedom of movement in Cuba, after that speech the island would have been depopulated. But that freedom does not exist there, nor any other. As for the Cuban doctors sentenced to forced labor in Mexico, we feel their situation, but their presence here has no reason to be apart from politics. May your stay be pleasant and your departure soon.

One hen commented to another in the pen: “What a strong wind it was yesterday! The egg was returned to me three times!” Don Calentonio’s wife gave birth to her ninth child. In the hospital room, the husband of the woman in labor asked his wife’s doctor a question: “When will I be able to have intercourse with my wife again?” “Doctor! she cried with pleading accent. Please tell him to at least wait until you leave the room!” THE END.

MANGANITES

“. Water is scarce in Monterrey.”

That makes me sad.

I am sorry for such shortage.

The good, however,

is that there is no lack of beer.

AFA

LOOKOUT

Armando Fuentes Aguirre

The years have two main trades: to pass and to ease sorrows. Two and a half decades ago I accompanied a generation of Chemical Engineers and Chemical Administrators from the Tecnológico de Monterrey in the celebration of the twenty-fifth anniversary of their graduation, and spoke before them. Apparently they did not learn the lesson, because they invited me again to their 35 years of graduates.

Now the engineer José Eduardo Viera was kind enough to call me for the 50th anniversary of the generation. They will be with them, in spirit, two of his most appreciated teachers: Ramón de la Peña Manrique, my countryman from Saltilla, unforgettable, and the engineer Santiago Chuck Cárdenas, equally loved and remembered. I will not be able to be in the celebration of him. Today my wanderings as a traveling minstrel take me to Tampico. At the time they will be meeting I will perhaps find myself in “El Porvenir”, where it is better than in front -opposite is the municipal pantheon-, tasting an octopus and shrimp cocktail and some stuffed crabs, if the weather does not prevent it and prior permission from the Authority. I wish many more years of celebrations to these engineers. I am sure that they now give the same good example that they received from their teachers.

Until tomorrow!…