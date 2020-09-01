Temperature control for travelers at Madrid-Barajas airport. Getty Images

At the end of July, Fernando López Miras, president of Murcia, exploded in an interview: his community was fighting against an outbreak of coronavirus that had as its origin, he said, a plane from Bolivia with two infected who were not detected at the airport controls Madrid-Barajas Adolfo Suárez. The data suggest that this case is exceptional. Between May 11 and August 23, around two million passengers have passed through the airport, according to AENA; the region has reported 42,389 positives; and his government has seen how the outbreaks were concentrated in capital districts (Usera, Vallecas …) and municipalities (Alcobendas, Fuenlabrada …) that have little to do with tourism. In the same period, the Community of Madrid has detected 135 imported cases. According to official data, the political war waged by the Government of Isabel Díaz Ayuso against that of Pedro Sánchez for the Barajas controls is based on 0.3% of the total positives registered in the region.

“The airport is a drain,” said Ignacio Aguado, vice president and spokesman for the regional government, on Tuesday. “If you already have 135 imported cases in recent weeks, and the Government of Spain has only notified us 4 (after detecting them in Barajas), it means that the Government is not taking any action and that we are detecting them in hospitals or care centers primary school ”, he continued. “They can be nationals who return, or tourists, who have a component that makes it difficult to follow, due to the wide capacity for movement,” he reasoned. “Regardless of the numbers, if Barajas has only detected four infected, and the rest we have found in hospitals and health centers, we have a problem,” he said. And he finished: “The controls that have been put in place are a joke. They are not a guarantee of anything. It’s a joke”.

The complaint is not new. On the contrary, it is part of the confrontation strategy of the Government of Isabel Díaz Ayuso with that of Pedro Sánchez, representatives of two administrations muddied for months in the distribution of responsibilities and blame for the management of a crisis that has left more than 15,000 dead in Madrid. Examples abound.

June 25th. Díaz Ayuso: “In Madrid, today, the virus is almost non-existent, unless it re-enters through some routes, especially by air. (…) We need the Government to help us with the airport, it is falling too short and we are going to regret it ”.

July 8. Enrique López, Minister of Justice: “It is urgent to reinforce the Barajas controls.”

July 19. Enrique Ossorio, Minister of Education: “The airport cannot be neglected. The virus is more weakened, it is less contagious and acts with less force, but worse strains can come to us from other countries and we must prevent it from entering that way ”.

Is Barajas at the origin of the outbreaks that Madrid has suffered since mid-July? The Community has only detected 135 imported cases between May 11 and August 23, 0.3% of the total.

65.1% of them come from America: the Dominican Republic, Peru and the United States lead the list. More than half of the cases (64.4%) were detected in July, when the epidemiological situation in the Community of Madrid was not worrisome. And its contribution to the more than 29,000 positive cases reported by the regional Executive in August is reduced to 16, according to the weekly epidemiological report published by the Madrid General Directorate of Public Health.

Nothing prevents passengers from lying on the form. PCRs are not carried out at origin, as claimed by the Madrid Government, nor are they done on arrival, as other European countries do.

“Since July, the inspection teams of the State Air Safety Agency (AESA) have been traveling to the 15 airports with a point of entry with the capacity to attend to health emergencies, to audit and inspect both the airport and the companies that operate in them ”, explains a spokesperson for the institution via email. “In the case of Barajas, it has been one of the first airports that AESA has visited and also, as established in the protocols, both the airport and the companies are obliged to periodically submit to AESA a declaration of compliance with these measures, which it also supervises the Agency, since it is a continuous supervision process ”, he adds. And remember: “In case of non-compliance, you can request the immediate correction of the same, and a file is opened that, if it is resolved in sanction, this may be according to the measure that is infringed by the Aviation or Health Safety Law” .

In Spanish airports there is a triple line of defense for international flights: documentary (you have to submit a form with contact and travel information); visual (looking for symptoms) and thermal (the temperature of travelers is measured upon arrival). Suspicious cases for Foreign Health personnel go to a next filter where the passenger’s situation is assessed. To apply this protocol, AENA tendered contracts for health personnel (8.9 million euros), and support (10.8 million euros) to guarantee the service in its airport network.

Nothing prevents passengers from lying on the form, and it is difficult to identify an asymptomatic person with the naked eye, they denounce in the Community. PCR is not carried out at origin, as the Madrid Government claims, nor is it done on arrival, as other European countries do. Neither has the suggestion of reducing the frequency of flights originating in countries particularly affected by the pandemic been taken up; or to promote a Summa 112 device that works 24 hours a day at the airport to attend to the sick detected by Foreign Health.

Thus, the Minister of Health, Enrique Ruiz Escudero, denounced the arrival of around 300 asymptomatic cases through the airport in mid-August. The last to protest was Belén Esteban. “I’m freaked out by the shitty airport security measures. It is shameful. Let’s see where the measurements are, because I’ve freaked out, okay? ”The television star complained at the door of an airport terminal. The problem? He had just landed on a domestic flight, and the controls are focused on the international ones.