“A nation without free elections

It is a nation without a voice, without eyes and without arms.

Octavio Paz

There are two vitamins necessary to political life of a country, the “D” of Democracy and the “AND” of free elections. Those two essential nutrients have regulatory functions in the organism we call Mexico. Each one of us is a cell, almost 130 million cells.

The present decides the future, I wonder if we will be able to nurture Mexico.

There is foolishness in destroying the INE, it is not common sense, it is not improvement of the institution, it is destruction and madness. Time of darkness, summons to chaos, the lie as a course towards disaster. One would like to base hope on the footprints of the government, not now, not in this one, definitely not.

In the week the ink ran in the financial analysisPEMEX is a tremendous Gordian knot for the public administration. Tax authorities it will take charge of financing the debt, of contributing what is necessary, since before the main state company has been presented as a problem to be solved, now more than ever, the company that is a symbol of the defense of sovereignty has fallen out of favor. It has simply happened that we do not have the condition to manage parastatals as efficient companies. Culture I will say, bad government too. PEMEX in its reality as failure it is the sum of many bad decisions in the past tense and in the aggravated present tense.

The time of a generation is so short that it is not enough to measure reality, much less to solve it. The intermingling of generations ensures, in the public space, that it can be planned in the medium and long term, ensuring the result. That is necessary, broaden the vision, prospect to find solutions to the great national problems; health, education, production, security.

What good is it for the state to have companies if they are not competitive, if they do not solve, if they bleed the treasury. The function of the state is to order society, exercise within a framework of law so that we all feel that we live with justice and democracy in freedom. That businessmen act under clear rules, that those who produce have access to financing and regulations that allow them to keep the activity profitable. The state must ensure that health institutions work and that educational institutions are current in their forms and in the interpretation of reality. The state must be the first interested in preserving democratic values, equality, justice, freedom.

We all have homework to do, there are struggles that we must fight and not be indolent, I ask you, do you have citizenship? If the answer is yes, let me tell you that you have a responsibility. That you can’t play the disguised one. Stop, please. It is not asking too much to review your own history of education from elementary school, from work, from family. You will find a reason for being and you will feel that you should not stay on the side of the road, that you are a cell that needs vitamin “D” and “E”. live democracy and choose freely. Because the future deserves the opportunity of free and strong generations that do not make our mistakes. Do not believe the story that politics is bad and politicians worse, you should be, we all should be and not give up.

P.S.

She was a free-thinking woman, who always fought for what was fair and true, who resisted the inertia of culture that puts women at a disadvantage. My FRIEND with capital letters left last week on January 28, that’s why I couldn’t write, because when a good being leaves us it takes time to understand… Yolanda del Carmen Ruiz Serrano you have already transcended and yet you are. My solidarity and affection to her family and friends.