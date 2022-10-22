PT said that fighting during the election period is “abnormalities” and cited a case of violence against Marina Silva in MG

Candidate for the Presidency of the Republic Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) stated that the escalation of cases of political violence in the electoral period is “almost an order” of the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

In an interview with journalists this Saturday (Oct.abnormality“implemented by”fascism” in politics.

“We speak ill of each other and the other speaks ill of us, but we have to effectively stay on the edge of democracy. Coming to fights, getting to exchange punches, getting to kill is an abnormality that fascism is implanting in this country. In other words, it is almost an order from the President of the Republic: “be violent, do not accept provocation, do not leave anyone alone”. And that’s what we want to change. We want to be clear that by winning the elections we will restore peace in this country”said the former president.

Lula also cited a case of verbal violence against the former minister Marina Silva (Net) in a hotel in Belo Horizonte on Friday night (Oct 21). At the time, Marina was called “tramp” and “traitor” by Bolsonaro supporters. According to the PT, the case takes place in Brazil because of the government.

“Last night’s unpleasant event with Marina to tell you that this is an exemplary school of fascism all over the world. Today what we see is violence and more verbal violence, and sometimes physical violence. That’s because we have a fascist government in Brazil. It is important for society to discover this in Brazil, and the way to change this is the October election.”said.

The PT said that voters who value the “freedom” and “democracy” should not vote for Bolsonaro on October 30.

“It is not possible for someone who loves freedom, someone who loves democracy, someone who loves culture to vote for an inhuman figure like Bolsonaro. He has no feeling”said Lula.

“He effectively despises the majority of the Brazilian people. […] His world is him, his children and his lies.” completed.

Watch Lula’s interview this Saturday:

The interview is part of a series of Lula campaign events in Minas Gerais. The state is the 2nd largest electoral college in the country. The PT won Jair Bolsonaro in the 1st round in the state. He got 48.29% of the votes against 43.60% for the current president.

Lula’s tour of Minas Gerais began on Friday (Oct 21), with a walk in Teófilo Otoni (MG). The former president was accompanied by Senator Simone Tebet (MDB), the elected deputy Marina Silva (Rede-PT), the deputies Reginaldo Lopes (PT-MG) and Rogério Correia (PT-MG), the senator Alexandre Silveira (PSD-MG), the mayor of Teófilo Otoni, Daniel Sucupira (EN), and Lula’s wife, sociologist Rosângela da Silva, known as Janja.

Also on the 6th (Oct 21), the PT participated in a conversation with journalists in Juiz de Fora (MG). He said that he does not intend to make an agreement with the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) so that his campaign and that of his opponent, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), lower the tone of the electoral propaganda, nor so that they negotiate among themselves the rights of reply. obtained from decisions of the Court.