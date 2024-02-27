The political climate in Maravatío, Michoacanbecomes tense after the murder of Armando Pérez Lunacandidate of the National Action Party (PAN) for the Mayor of the town, just hours afterThe murder of Morena's pre-candidate, Miguel Ángel Reyes Zavala.

These tragic events add to an alarming list of political violence in Mexico. During January, at least five candidates or aspirants for elected positions lost their lives, according to data from Data Cívica.

Since the second half of 2023, when the current electoral process began, to date, the organization has documented 21 homicides related to political-electoral violence, including public officials and relatives of politicians.

These violent acts raise serious concerns ahead of the June 2 elections, considered the largest in Mexican history, where more than 20,000 federal and state positions will be up for election, including the Presidency of the Republic and seats in Congress.

Last February 7, the National Electoral Institute (INE) reported that it works together with the entities in charge of security so that the Federal Electoral Process and the concurrent electoral processes in the 32 entities of the country are developed in conditions of tranquility.

Maravatio

The national president of the PAN, Marko Cortés, regretted that in less than a day they have murdered two pre-candidates for mayor of Maravatío, Michoacán, which speaks of the very serious level of violence and insecurity that exists in the country in the face of the most recent elections. important in the history of Mexico.

The PAN leader sent condolences to the relatives of Armando Pérez Luna, PAN candidate for mayor of Maravatío, who was murdered on Monday night by a gunman on a motorcycle.

According to reports from the State Attorney General's Office (FGE), Pérez Luna was attacked by two individuals on a motorcycle around 10:00 p.m. local time on Monday, while he was driving his vehicle near a commercial establishment where he planned to meet his family.

This tragic event is added to the murder of Reyes Zavala, which occurred five hours earlier in the parking lot of the San Ángel hospital, where he was approached by hitmen.

Maravatío, located 100 kilometers from the state capital, Morelia, has been the scene of political violence in the recent past.

On October 19, Dagoberto García Reyes, leader of Morena and candidate for mayor, was kidnapped and shot to death.

The region faces the presence and dispute of various cartels, including the Jalisco Nueva Generación (CJNG), La Familia Michoacana, Los Correa and Los Caballeros Templarios, which aggravates the climate of insecurity.