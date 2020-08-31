The dead in the clashes show that the escalation has long since arrived. US President Trump incites violence and risks a civil war.

One thing is absolutely clear: US President Donald Trump and his apologists in the relevant media are fueling the violence that has spread on the streets of many American cities since the death of the black George Floyd. Where tactfulness, conciliatory words and police reforms are necessary, Trump calls for the military or the national guard, the rejection of any responsibility and the denunciation and blame on the political opponent.

With this, Trump is increasingly mobilizing the numerous right-wing extremists and militia groups, armed to the teeth, to interfere in the conflicts themselves. In Wisconsin, this resulted in the deaths of two protesters last week, and a Trump supporter has now been shot in Oregon. The fear is about what could happen to these people if Trump loses the election and attributes this result to “election fraud”, as he has been suggesting for weeks.

You no longer have to warn of escalation – it has long been there. The situation fits with the image of Trump during his reign to date: he is not interested in governing his country well, he is only interested in what is useful to him – even if the citizens are meanwhile at each other’s throats. Conflict and polarization are the profession in which Trump flourishes and thrives.

Unfortunately, he seems to be quite successful again: In the polls, the lead of his Democratic challenger Joe Biden is dwindling in a worrying way and is already below that of Hillary Clinton at the same time in 2016 in some of the swing states that make the election.

Trump has repeatedly artificially created crises in order to then resolve them with a lot of pomp or to extract concessions from the Democrats. But what he’s doing now goes beyond that. Because when the genie that Trump is calling is really out of the bottle, no one will get it back in anytime soon. This is a civil war game.