ANDUnited States still in shock. For the second time in two months, the former president and Republican Party candidate, Donald Trumpwas the victim of an apparent murder attempt this Sunday while playing golf on a course near his residence in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Although on this occasion the assailant did not manage to shoot and the alleged attack was prevented by the timely action of the Secret service The incident has revived three crucial questions: one about apparent security failures in protecting Trump, another about political violence in the United States that is reaching absurd and dangerous levels, and a third related to the impact that the attack could have on the current race for the White House.

In the eye of the storm

While Trump appreciated the prompt response of the public force that detected the assailant when he was still almost 400 meters away from the former president, the Secret service, the agency in charge of protecting public figures in USA -among them the president, former presidents and candidates- has once again found itself in the eye of the storm.

The historic US agency was already against the wall since July 13 when a young man, Matthew Crooksshot the former president during a campaign event in Butler, Pennsylvania, causing a wound to his right ear.

Republican candidate Donald Trump. Photo:AFP

To date, no specific motive has been established for Crooks’ actions, whose profile fits more with that of a person with mental health problems, but without a clear political motivation (he once expressed sympathy for Trump and was registered to vote as a Republican, but he also once donated $15 to a Democratic cause).

But what is clear is that there were multiple failures in the Secret Service’s security scheme. Among them was the failure to secure the perimeter around the event where he was participating. Trump and a nearby building (less than 100 meters) from the platform on which the former president was located.

Ryan Wesley Routh arrested for allegedly attempting to assassinate Donald Trump. Photo:EFE

Additionally, there was a lack of communication between the agencies in charge of security, as many of the attendees detected the attacker before he attacked and informed the authorities, but they were slow to respond.

The case, which cost the head of the Secret Service her job, is the subject of two investigations. One internal and another being conducted by a congressional commission formed to seek answers. As part of the first, which is ongoing, some measures have already been taken. Among them, redirecting more personnel to protect the candidates and others, such as the construction of a transparent, bulletproof barrier that is now placed at public events attended by the former president.

But Sunday’s alleged attack once again exposed the agency’s shortcomings and difficulties.

“We have to ask ourselves how it is possible that an assassin could get so close to the former president again. We still have no answers about the horrific attack in Pennsylvania and now we await a clear explanation of what happened in Florida,” said Elise Stefanik, a senior Republican lawmaker who called for a hearing this week to get to the bottom of the matter.

Ro Khanna, a Democratic lawmaker who sits on the investigating committee, called the situation “unacceptable” and urged the Secret service to clarify what resources are required to adequately protect Trump.

That comes after West Palm Beach Police Chief Ric Bradshaw said Sunday that because Trump is not the president of the country, the Secret Service cannot take more aggressive measures to secure the perimeter due to a lack of resources.

And while protocols worked this time and the attacker was never near Trump, the fact that he was able to enter the golf course with an AK-47 indicates that there are gaps that need to be filled before a tragedy occurs.

The area where the attempted assassination of Trump took place. Photo:AFP

Political violence on the rise

The alleged assassination attempt against Trump this weekend sparked unanimous condemnation from both corners of the political spectrum. Both President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris They were emphatic that political violence cannot be tolerated.

However, as this new incident shows, it is something very real and is growing in the country hand in hand with the polarization and extreme rhetoric used by both parties.

Although the investigation is just beginning, it is already known that Ryan Wesley Routh, the man charged in this case, had a long history of opposition to the former president, in particular for his apparent support of Vladimir Putin and his apathy towards giving more support to Ukraine in the war with Russia. Routh, in fact, previously said that he had traveled to Ukraine to enlist in a small army of foreigners that supported kyiv.

Although he registered as an independent voter in 2012, this year he participated in the primaries of the Democratic Party in North CarolinaThis would indicate his closeness to the party and something that will undoubtedly contribute to the explosive climate that already exists.

Authorities show a photograph showing the weapons that a suspect tried to use to attack Donald Trump. Photo:Getty Images via AFP

According to the FBI, over the past few years, incidents that can be classified as political violence, including the assault on the Capitol on January 6, 2021 by a mob of Trump supporters, have grown by more than 25 percent.

While Trump initially made a comment on social media thanking the Secret Service for keeping him safe, his campaign sent out a fundraising email in which they note, alluding to the attack, that there are forces trying at all costs to prevent him from coming to power.

The former president and others in his circle, moreover, They have blamed their rivals for labelling him a threat to democracy.. A rhetoric, they say, that would be radicalizing many against him. Although the argument was not very clear in the face of Crooks’ attack – there is no evidence of his antipathy towards Trump – the Routh case would add in that direction and will most likely be used as evidence in the remainder of the campaign.

In certain sectors of the right, there are even conspiracy theories circulating about an alleged plot by the Democrats to eliminate Trump. There is also no proof of this, but it has been indirectly amplified by the former president himself, legislators in Congress and other personalities.

Meanwhile, Trump’s unfounded accusations that Haitian immigrants are eating pets in a town in Ohio resulted in two bomb threats against schools and the local government headquarters.

Although there have been no regrettable consequences so far, many fear that the US is on the brink of a tragedy if there is no change in rhetoric.

This image shows the rifle that was found at the shooter's site. Photo:EFE

His impact on the career

In a race as tight as the current one, it is impossible to predict the impact that the new alleged assassination attempt against Trump will have on the outcome of the elections, scheduled for November 5.

But there are two concrete elements that provide clues.

On the one hand, The case changes the narrative of the conflict, at least temporarily.

Since last week’s debate with Vice President Harris on Tuesday, Trump has been on the defensive. Not only because the polls showed him as the clear loser, but also because of a series of comments that became instant memes.

That of Haitians eating dogs and cats in Springfield and that of his “conceptual plan” for health services in the United States.

The attempted attack has once again changed the dynamics of a race that has been going from one shock to another. Since Sunday, the media has been talking about nothing else and, given the seriousness of the attack, it is likely to remain in the news cycle for several more days.

Trump and Kamala Photo:EFE/ Allison Dinner/nathan Howard / Pool FILE

In other words, it deflates the momentum Harris gained from the one-on-one.

The other thing that can be inferred, based on what happened after the first attack on July 19, is a slight rise in the polls in favor of the former president.

On that occasion, the former president’s support grew by two percentage points, but fell again a week later, when Biden announced his withdrawal from the race and Harris’ name emerged as an alternative.

SERGIO GOMEZ MASERI

Correspondent for EL TIEMPO

Washington